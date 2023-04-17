Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Will Come to New York This Summer; Watch an All New Trailer!

The play will begin previews at Greenwich House Theater on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Apr. 17, 2023  

2023 Olivier Award nominee Liz Kingsman will make her New York stage debut this summer, with the U.S. Premiere of her acclaimed solo play, ONE WOMAN SHOW. Directed by Adam Brace (Alex Edelman's Just For Us, Leo Reich's Literally Who Cares?!), the play will begin previews at Greenwich House Theater on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, for a limited engagement through Friday, August 11, 2023. Opening Night is set for Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

Check out an all new trailer for the show, starring Kit Harington, below!

Named the "#1 Comedy of the Year" by The Guardian, ONE WOMAN SHOW transfers to New York this summer following an extended run at Ambassadors Theatre in London's West End - ignited by "feverish word-of-mouth and unanimous five-star reviews" (The Independent) - and sold-out global engagements at Soho Theatre (London), Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and the Sydney Opera House. The show was honored with a 2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, as well as an Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination. Joining Brace on the creative team for the play's U.S. Premiere are​​ Scenic Designer Chloe Lamford (Theodora, Get Up Stand Up!), Lighting Designer Daniel Carter-Brennan (Age Is A Feeling, Literally Who Cares?!), Sound Designer Max Perryment and Choreographer Joshua Lay. Wagner Johnson Productions serves as General Manager.

So unflinching, you'll be begging for a flinch. "Wildly inventive and ceaselessly funny," Liz Kingsman's Olivier Award-nominated One Woman Show is an "exquisitely observed send-up of an idea of womanhood that has dominated popular culture" (The Times). In a "masterpiece" of social satire that delivers "breathless, blistering, pitch-perfect comic critique of contemporary archetypes" (Evening Standard), One Woman Show was deemed "the hands-down funniest show of the year" by The Guardian, driven by Kingsman's "tour de force" West End debut that "rendered its audience punch-drunk...with the excitement that comes when a bold voice, beautiful show-construction and a brilliant sense of humour combine."

"I am thrilled to bring this show to New York, the spiritual home of one-woman shows," said Liz Kingsman. "Perhaps, in some sense, the piece has always existed there. And perhaps, in a very real sense, it hasn't. I'm not interested in that distinction. I'm interested in storytelling. And I'm interested in spending the summer in New York City."

"After One Woman Show's hit West End run, Olivier nomination, and wonderful collection of worldwide five-star reviews, the absolute cherry on top is a run at the Greenwich House Theatre and getting to share this show with New York audiences," said producers Emily Vaughan-Barratt and Benjamin Lowy of Wessex Grove. "Liz is an extraordinary writer and performer, and this show will make audiences ache with laughter; but like all extraordinary pieces of theatre.... it's important too...."

Tickets to One Woman Show are available from $42-$109, at Click Here. The regular playing schedule for One Woman Show is: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7:00PM; Wednesdays at 6:30PM & 9:15PM; Saturdays at 6:00PM & 9:00PM. The schedule is subject to change and may vary due to holidays or other circumstances, visit the website for the most up-to-date information.






Theatre East Presents The World Debut Of MUSES at New Court Square Theatre Next Month Photo
Theatre East Presents The World Debut Of MUSES at New Court Square Theatre Next Month
The World Premiere of “Muses,” by award-winning writer and actor, Julia Rae Maldonado. The turbulent play focuses around Emily, a New York painter who discovers her husband has been in a relationship with 15-year-old Grace, when she shows up at her studio wanting to sit for a painting. The two unearth cataclysmic revelations that ignite the world around them. The universe shakes.
Moxie Arts NY Joins WP Theater As Newest Resident Of The WP Space Program Photo
Moxie Arts NY Joins WP Theater As Newest Resident Of The WP Space Program
This June, WP Theater will welcome Moxie Arts NY as its second Space Program Residency as Moxie brings three world-premiere plays by emerging artists to the WP stage.
THE KNIGHT OF THE BURNING PESTLE to Begin Performances at at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Ne Photo
THE KNIGHT OF THE BURNING PESTLE to Begin Performances at at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Next Week
RED BULL THEATER has announced the cast for The Knight of the Burning Pestle, opening April 27th at the newly renovated Lucille Lortel Theatre.
Original Cast Recording Of THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN is Available Today Photo
Original Cast Recording Of THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN is Available Today
The Original Cast Recording of Julia Meinwald & Gordon Leary's The Magnificent Seven will be released on all streaming and digital platforms Friday, April 14, 2023.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Watch the Complete Final THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Curtain Call on BroadwayVideo: Watch the Complete Final THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Curtain Call on Broadway
April 16, 2023

Watch the complete curtain call from today's final curtain call of The Phantom of the Opera. Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow today, April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run and 13,981 performances.
Video: Former Christines Share the Stage at PHANTOM Charity PerformanceVideo: Former Christines Share the Stage at PHANTOM Charity Performance
April 15, 2023

Watch a special, surprise curtain call presentation with leading lady Emilie Kouatchou, joined onstage by three iconic, former Broadway Christines: Sierra Boggess (25th Anniversary), Ali Ewoldt (30th Anniversary) and the original “Angel of Music” herself: original London and New York star Sarah Brightman.
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Awarded The Key to the City of New YorkVideo: Andrew Lloyd Webber Awarded The Key to the City of New York
April 14, 2023

Watch as Andrew Lloyd Webber is awarded The Key to the City of New York by Mayor Eric Adams.
Video: Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany & More Discuss GREY HOUSEVideo: Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany & More Discuss GREY HOUSE
April 12, 2023

Watch the company of Grey House on Broadway discuss the play!
Video: WICKED Becomes Broadway's 4th Longest Running ShowVideo: WICKED Becomes Broadway's 4th Longest Running Show
April 12, 2023

Watch the curtain call speech at Wicked as it becomes the 4th longest running show in Broadway history!
share