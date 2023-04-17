Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Will Come to New York This Summer; Watch an All New Trailer!

2023 Olivier Award nominee Liz Kingsman will make her New York stage debut this summer, with the U.S. Premiere of her acclaimed solo play, ONE WOMAN SHOW. Directed by Adam Brace (Alex Edelman's Just For Us, Leo Reich's Literally Who Cares?!), the play will begin previews at Greenwich House Theater on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, for a limited engagement through Friday, August 11, 2023. Opening Night is set for Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

Named the "#1 Comedy of the Year" by The Guardian, ONE WOMAN SHOW transfers to New York this summer following an extended run at Ambassadors Theatre in London's West End - ignited by "feverish word-of-mouth and unanimous five-star reviews" (The Independent) - and sold-out global engagements at Soho Theatre (London), Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and the Sydney Opera House. The show was honored with a 2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, as well as an Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination. Joining Brace on the creative team for the play's U.S. Premiere are​​ Scenic Designer Chloe Lamford (Theodora, Get Up Stand Up!), Lighting Designer Daniel Carter-Brennan (Age Is A Feeling, Literally Who Cares?!), Sound Designer Max Perryment and Choreographer Joshua Lay. Wagner Johnson Productions serves as General Manager.

So unflinching, you'll be begging for a flinch. "Wildly inventive and ceaselessly funny," Liz Kingsman's Olivier Award-nominated One Woman Show is an "exquisitely observed send-up of an idea of womanhood that has dominated popular culture" (The Times). In a "masterpiece" of social satire that delivers "breathless, blistering, pitch-perfect comic critique of contemporary archetypes" (Evening Standard), One Woman Show was deemed "the hands-down funniest show of the year" by The Guardian, driven by Kingsman's "tour de force" West End debut that "rendered its audience punch-drunk...with the excitement that comes when a bold voice, beautiful show-construction and a brilliant sense of humour combine."

"I am thrilled to bring this show to New York, the spiritual home of one-woman shows," said Liz Kingsman. "Perhaps, in some sense, the piece has always existed there. And perhaps, in a very real sense, it hasn't. I'm not interested in that distinction. I'm interested in storytelling. And I'm interested in spending the summer in New York City."

"After One Woman Show's hit West End run, Olivier nomination, and wonderful collection of worldwide five-star reviews, the absolute cherry on top is a run at the Greenwich House Theatre and getting to share this show with New York audiences," said producers Emily Vaughan-Barratt and Benjamin Lowy of Wessex Grove. "Liz is an extraordinary writer and performer, and this show will make audiences ache with laughter; but like all extraordinary pieces of theatre.... it's important too...."

Tickets to One Woman Show are available from $42-$109, at Click Here. The regular playing schedule for One Woman Show is: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7:00PM; Wednesdays at 6:30PM & 9:15PM; Saturdays at 6:00PM & 9:00PM. The schedule is subject to change and may vary due to holidays or other circumstances, visit the website for the most up-to-date information.