Live Theatre Returns To SoHo Playhouse This April With Todd Robbins's HAUNT QUEST

SoHo Playhouse has announced the return of performer Todd Robbins to their theater with his new immersive experience, Haunt Quest. This will be the first live show staged at SoHo Playhouse since March 2020.

Todd Robbins's Haunt Quest will open on 23 April 2021 for a limited audience, keeping with New York's COVID-19 guidelines. This four-week, limited-run production will take place in The Loft space of SoHo Playhouse with five performances every week: Thursday at 8:00 pm; two shows each Friday and Saturday, at 8:00 pm and 10:30 pm. The play runs at seventy-five minutes.

While the "ghoulishly charming" Todd Robbins is perhaps most recognizable to New Yorkers as a decades-long sideshow, magic, circus, ragtime piano, traditional jazz, medicine show, and burlesque performer at Coney Island, Robbins also currently hosts the Investigation Discovery Channel series True Nightmares (Los Angeles Times).

The performer also recently starred in the critically-acclaimed Off-Broadway show, Play Dead. Robbins created this "joyous evening of true ghost stories" with legendary Vegas magician Teller (of Penn & Teller fame). The show "played to a sold out run at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles." Robbins also produces New York's longest-running magic show, Monday Night Magic, and its sister show, Magical Nights at Feinstein's.

Robbins believes SoHo Playhouse to be the prime venue for his next theatrical venture, Haunt Quest, considering that "the building that houses SoHo Playhouse has been around for about two hundred years." As such, "many dark events have occurred [at the theater] over the years," and "many people who had a connection with the building are now dead."

In his newest work, the Haunt Quest performer will employ "arcane retro-paranormal ghost hunting techniques" intended to "open the souls of the living in order to invite the dead to return." Robbins reveals that, during this show, "What you will see, you will see with your mind's eye. What you will hear, you will hear with your inner ear. And when the dead return, you will understand who they are and why they are there." Robbins also divulges that "each evening's Haunt Quest will be different and truly unique."

Tickets ($55) are available for purchase at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35583/production/1043689. Should ticket buyers have questions, they may reach SoHo Playhouse Box Office associates by emailing boxoffice@sohoplayhouse.com.

As SoHo Playhouse begins navigating this exciting return to live theater on their stages, they are committed to following proper COVID-safety protocol as advised by the State of New York. SoHo Playhouse takes the health and safety of its patrons, performers, and staff seriously.

They will be implementing several measures to ensure this safety in their theater. Only twenty-five tickets will be sold to each performance, allowing them the space to seat patrons from different living units or "pods" at least six feet apart from one another. All patrons will be required to wear masks upon entering the theater. The Loft space will also be thoroughly sanitized between performances.

