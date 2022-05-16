Liv Kirby & Olivia Fergus-Brummer To Star In Original Play SHADOWS In 2023 From Face To Face Films
Director Anthony M. Laura describes the play as a love story told in fragments that will make us question how memory effects who we become.
Face To Face Films Producer and Ensemble Member Liv Kirby (left) will star with Ensemble Member Olivia Fergus-Brummer (right) in an original play written and directed by Anthony M. Laura entitled "Shadows," set to premiere Off-Broadway in 2023.
"Shadows" tells the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper (Ms. Kirby), a young woman who begins experiencing sudden memory loss while also dealing with a tragic event in the life of her girlfriend Kensley (Ms. Fergus-Brummer). Jaclyn Holliday and Alexandra Rooney (currently playing Hayley and Young Hayley Jones, respectively, in The Girl with the Red Hair) will co-star in the all female ensemble.
Face To Face Films are currently in rehearsals for an Off-Broadway run of "The Girl with the Red Hair," being produced by Mr. Laura, Ms. Kirby and Ms. Holliday, in which Ms. Fergus-Brummer plays the role of Azura.
For more information, visit www.facetofacefilms.net