Listen: Orfeh, Andy Karl & More Join THE GREAT BROADWAY GAME SHOW COMPETITION

It's all dish and sparkle as your favorite Broadway celebs put their musical theatre chops to the test in The Great Broadway Game Show Competition, the latest from the Broadway Podcast Network! The Great Broadway Game Show Competition first two episodes are now available!

Listen below!

This is 'THE' original Musical Theatre Game Show created by Todd Graff and played by Broadway insiders for decades! The Great Broadway Game Show Competition pits Theatre, TV, and Film stars against each other (and the audience) in a fierce battle of musical theatre knowledge and behind-the-curtain storytelling to win money for charity. Tune in and play along with host Todd Graff as he puts everyone's musical theatre aptitude to the ultimate test.

Created and hosted by Graff (Tony nominated actor and writer/director of Camp and Joyful Noise), and joined by co-host Andrew Lippa (Tony nominated composer/lyricist of The Addams Family, Big Fish and The Wild Party), guest players include Jason Alexander, Annaleigh Ashford, Tracee Beazer, Liz Callaway, Katie Finneran, Stephen Flaherty, Angela Grovey, Ann Harada, Jackie Hoffman, Capathia Jenkins, Robin de Jesús, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Karl, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Richard Kind, Beth Leavel, Howard McGillin, Donna Murphy, Rosie O'Donnell, Orfeh, Ken Page, Mo Rocca, Krysta Rodriguez, Marc Shaiman, J.K. Simmons, Ashley Spencer, Jason Tam, Tamara Tunie, Bruce Vilanch, Max von Essen, Scott Wittman, and many, many more. Plus, the home audience not only provides game questions, but can actually come onto the podcast and play.

Episode 1 - Team Fairycakes Comes to Play

Ann Harada, Jackie Hoffman, Mo Rocca, and Jason Tam (Team Fairycakes) take on Liz Callaway, Robin de Jesús, Stephen Flaherty and Andrew Lippa (Team Not-Fairycakes) in this no holds barred, intense, sometimes inappropriate inaugural episode of The Great Broadway Gameshow Competition.

Episode 2 - Orfeh, Andy Karl, and Angela Grovey

Power couple Orfeh and Andy Karl square off against Angela Grovey and Andrew Lippa in our juggernaut second episode. Whether you're new to Broadway or know every single lyric of every song ever written (as does Lippa, it seems!?), this show puts your Broadway knowledge to the test. Or if you simply want to watch everyone dance to "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You," this episode was made especially for you.