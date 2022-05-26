Listen: Michael Urie Joins Story Pirates Podcast Season 5 Today

Today, the Story Pirates Podcast launched the first episode of Season 5 with an action-packed adventure. Stream the first episode now, HERE.

Hosts Lee, Peter, Eric, Nimene, Rachel and Meghan (along with Rolo, Siegfried and Baby with a Mustache) find themselves mired in glowing green goo far below the Earth's surface. They meet the bearer of a mysterious voice (special guest Michael Urie of Ugly Betty fame) and have to use their brains to get unstuck. In part 2 of the season premiere, releasing on June 2nd, the voice is revealed to belong to Jeffrey Wonder, the Wonka-esque proprietor of a bizarre subterranean amusement park. In all, 30 episodes are planned for release through early 2023.

Fans worldwide are eager to hear these new installments of the Story Pirates Podcast. "QUOTE". Story Pirates Creator Club members can access ad-free episodes of the podcast and bonus content relating to each episode.

Along with the ongoing adventure tale spun by our heroes, today's episode features two new original stories inspired by kids' ideas: "Driving Bumblebees," a song about the buzziest Manhattan traffic jam ever, written by Maya, a 9 year old from New York; and "The Bad Dog Who Was Smart," the story of a sharp canine with a taste for misbehavior, written by a 12 year old from Virginia named Breckin.

The stellar guest lineup for season 5 includes Cecily Strong (SNL, Schmigadoon), Busy Philipps (Girls 5Eva, Freaks and Geeks), Krysta Rodriguez (Smash, Trial & Error), Lou Wilson (Jimmy Kimmel Live!, King of Staten Island), Kimmy Gatewood & Rebekka Johnson (GLOW, The Apple Sisters), Dan Mintz (Bob's Burgers), Rivkah Reyes (School of Rock, Second City), Erika Heningsen (Broadway's Mean Girls, Girls 5Eva) and Mykal-Michelle Harris (Cheaper By The Dozen, Mixed-ish).

The Story Pirates are world-class comedians, musicians, authors and teachers who come together to celebrate the words and ideas of kids. Their nonprofit arm, Story Pirates Changemakers, brings life-changing arts and literacy tools to low-income schools and communities.

The Story Pirates Podcast, launched in 2017, has been downloaded more than 50 million times over four seasons. It was named the 2020 and 2022 Best Podcast for Kids & Family by iHeartRadio Podcast Awards and it is also the winner of the 2020 and 2022 Webby for Best Family and Kids Podcast. Special guests have included top talent like Billy Eichner, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Bowen Yang, Claire Danes, John Oliver, and Julie Andrews.

Following two successful benefit shows in Los Angeles and New York, the Story Pirates also plan more live performances for summer and fall 2022. This weekend, they will perform sets during Wilco's Solid Sound Festival. For details, visit the Story Pirates events page.

Summer is coming up soon, and kids everywhere are invited to join the Story Pirates Creator Club. Members receive inside scoops, a new story submission portal, a Story Spark library, "Missions from Rolo" activity ideas and access to live Story Pirates Radio episodes. A basic Creator Club membership is free, and paid subscriptions ($4.99/month) include ad-free episodes of the Story Pirates Podcast and bonus content. Creator Club members also enjoy access to highly interactive virtual events with Story Pirates teaching artists.

For more information about Story Pirates Podcast, the Creator Club, and upcoming events, visit www.storypirates.com. Follow Story Pirates on social media: Twitter @storypirates Instagram @storypirates Facebook.com/storypirates.