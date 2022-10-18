Listen: Creators of DODI & DIANA Talk Collaboration & More on THEATRE GEEKS ANONYMOUS

2022: Theatre Geeks Anonymous, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, is presenting Kareem Fahmy and Adrienne Campbell-Holt with hosts Ebony Vines and Pamela Shandrow to talk about their new play Dodi & Diana, which is currently playing at Here Arts until October 29.

On this episode of the Theatre Geeks Anonymous podcast, Ebony and Pamela sit down with Kareem Fahmy and Adrienne Campbell-Holt to discuss their collaboration and the making of the new play Dodi & Diana which is currently playing at Here Arts until October 29, 2022. During their conversation they will discuss the backstory of this intense and beautifully crafted play and how the story and the collaboration of everyone who has been associated with it has impacted its journey.