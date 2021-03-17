Lineup Of New Plays Announced For WET INK SERIES

Theatre East, a New York City-based off-Broadway theatre company, in partnership with the Division of Theatre and the Meadows School at Southern Methodist University will premiere their second installment of the WET INK SERIES on March 22nd & 23rd. The series of readings will include 7 new short plays by SMU students with mixed casts of students and professional actors. The new plays are inspired by the theme: "Change Takes Courage".

"In 2021, Americans are tasked to look to our present and to move into our future", elaborated SMU Chair of Theatre Division Gretchen Smith. "How can we be fearless and bold as we embrace and use lessons in social justice and social activism in order to dismantle systemic exclusion and oppression? How can we demonstrate courage with ourselves and others to create inclusive, positive change?"

The partnership offers the college students the rare opportunity to write roles for actors of all ages and see them performed by age-appropriate actors. It also allows the Texas-based students the chance to form a connection with a New York City professional theatre ahead of their graduation. Tickets are free and open to the public. The program will include:

March 22nd, 7pm CT / 8pm ET

EDEN MINING CO. by Anthony Gaetjen, directed by Daniel Hasse. Featuring Alysia Giakkoumas, Savier Losornio & Kate Rose.

BROTHER'S KEEPER by Brady White, directed by Jenna Burnett. Featuring Oliver Palmer, Sami Habib & Christa Kimlicko Jones.

WE FIGHT OUR OWN BATTLES by Dalton Glenn, directed by Judson Jones. Featuring Ben Stegmair & Ben Dawson.

March 23rd, 7pm CT / 8pm ET

I WILL ONLY WRITE THIS ONCE by Isa Muiño, directed by Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy. Featuring Kayla Earl & Joshelyn Hawkins.

GOODBYE, WORLD by Josh LeBlanc, directed by Mac Welsh. Featuring Debra Wassum & Lyon Hamill.

WEDNESDAY 8/7c by Shyama Nithiananda, directed by D. Wambui Richardson. Featuring Melanie Peterman & Cam Frontain.

INSTRUCTIONS by Stakiah Washington, directed by Melissa Maxwell. Featuring Crystal Tigney & Coda Boyce.

Since the closing of theatre spaces due to the global pandemic, Theatre East has produced several successful online readings and productions, including most recently PROCESSING... by Petra Brusiloff and their popular 5x5 Drama Series which was live streamed via Facebook and had over 30,000 views. The move to virtual performance has further expanded accessibility for Theatre East's audience and given them a reputation for excellence in this New Medium.

For more information or to make a reservation, go to www.theatreeast.org/wet-ink-series.