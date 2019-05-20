Lineup Announced for NYTW's 2019/20 Season of NEXT DOOR

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) announces the 2019/20 season of Next Door at NYTW in the Fourth Street Theatre, NYTW's 65-seat black box space.

Next Door at NYTW provides a home for companies and artists who are producing their own work. This initiative provides each project with subsidized resources and space for development and performance in the Fourth Street Theatre. As part of an ongoing effort to expand support for artists at every stage of their careers, this series served over 300 artists in the first two years alone.

Next Door at NYTW expands the existing Artist Workshop roster which includes the Dorothy Strelsin Mondays @ 3 reading series, Larson Lab studio projects, and summer developmental residencies at Adelphi University and Dartmouth College. Next Door at NYTW is a public-facing program that invites audiences to see fully-realized work by artists and companies whose exploration of form and content inspires us.

For its third season, Next Door at NYTW will host ten productions, beginning in July 2019.

2019/20 NEXT DOOR Series

IN THE PENAL COLONY

Written and Directed by Miranda Haymon

Produced by The Hodgepodge Group and Lucy Powis

Performed by Jamar Brathwaite, David Glover and Dhari Noel

July 11 28, 2019

Adapted from Franz Kafka's short story of the same name, In the Penal Colony investigates the performance of power, patriarchy and punishment. Three black men convene in an unnamed penal colony, asking what it means for them to exist in the media, when observed, when consumed, when punished.

DUST

Written and Performed by Milly Thomas

Directed by Sara Joyce

Produced by Ceri Lothian & Ramin Sabi for DEM Productions

August 29 September 28, 2019

'I've been dead for three days.' A woman. A suicide. A choice. A lie. A truth. An ending. Of sorts. Life, Alice thinks, isn't worth living. So she kills herself. But she's stuck. A fly on the wall. Forced to watch the aftermath of her suicide and its ripple effect on her family and friends, Alice quickly learns that death changes people. And discovers that death isn't the change she hoped for. Following three award-winning, sell-out runs across the UK and London's West End, Dust by Milly Thomas, directed by Sara Joyce, transfers to Next Door at NYTW for a limited run.

Dust will feature design by Anna Reid, lighting design by Jack Weir, and sound design by Max Perryment.

NOTES ON MY MOTHER'S DECLINE

By Andy Bragen

Directed by Knud Adams

Produced by The Play Company & Andy Bragen Theatre Projects

October 6 27, 2019

Notes on My Mother's Decline is the story of a mother and a son. Andy Bragen's autobiographical two-hander is a play for the sandwich generation. The son, a new father himself, struggles to write about, and cope with, his mother's ongoing illness and their difficult relationship. A New York story set in the writer's native East Village, this new play explores with sly wit and bold honesty the ways we care for those we love, and what it takes to live with and without them. playco.org andybragentheatreprojects.com

FUR

By Migdalia Cruz

Directed by Elena Araoz

Produced by Boundless Theater Company

November 1 24, 2019

In the midst of a post-apocalyptic sandstorm, Citrona, a young woman whose body is covered in fur, is purchased, caged and fetishized by a pet shop owner named Michael. When he hires beautiful Nena to hunt for Citrona's food, an absurd and captivating love triangle ensnares all three characters. Intense, primal and delightfully bizarre, Migdalia Cruz's Fur exposes the beating heart of impulsive, unconventional desire.

Fur will feature lighting design by Executive Artistic Director Mar a-Cristina Fust , costume design by Sarita Fellows, scenic design by Regina Garc a, original music & sound design by Nathan Leigh, and properties & special effects by Gregorio Barreto.

REFLECTIONS ON NATIVE VOICES

Curated by Safe Harbors

January 6 19, 2020

Safe Harbors Indigenous Collective Founder Murielle Borst-Tarrant and La MaMa Artistic Director Mia Yoo initially established the Safe Harbors Indigenous Collective to spearhead original Indigenous programming. Safe Harbors Indigenous Collective and the La MaMa Indigenous Initiative remain a collaborative in that vision and legacy.

The La MaMa Indigenous Initiative aims to provide a platform for Indigenous arts and culture, both nationally and worldwide. La Mama Experimental Theatre Club is committed to supporting ethnic diversity, cultural pluralism, and marginalized identities in the arts. The Initiative curates original Indigenous programming, including workshops, markets, and theatrical productions, to elevate the voices and artistic works of Native communities both nationally and internationally.

HOUSE PLANT

By Sarah Einspanier

Directed by Jaki Bradley

Produced by Madeleine Foster Bersin

January 28 February 23, 2020

Time for a big adventure! Too bad we're not invited. But hey, at least we can watch it on TV. Cosmic and commonplace collide for three persons and their plant in a cramped here-ish now-ish NYC-ish apartment. A play with hold music and a bunch of fucking B-roll about the sometimes painful gap between reality and fantasy.

MIRRORS

By Azure D. Osborne-Lee

Directed by Ludovica Villar-Hauser

Produced by Parity Productions

February 24 March 22, 2020

When 17-year-old Alma Jean finds her mother dead, she must pack up her life and move in with her mother's ex-lover, a woman she doesn't know. Her new guardian, Bird Wilson, is the town pariah and unused to sharing her home. Will mourning the death of a shared loved one bring Alma Jean and Bird together or push them further apart? Set in the sleepy Mississippi town of Etheridge in the summer of 1960, Mirrors depicts the lives of three African-American women bound by love and loss and family, and the secrets of their shared past.

ISLANDER

Created by Liza Birkenmeier and Katie Brook/Televiolet

Written by Liza Birkenmeier

Directed and Produced by Katie Brook/Televiolet

A New Georges supported production

March 24 April 12, 2020

The 2017-2018 NHL season was an embarrassment for the New York Islanders. Displaced from their home rink and in danger of losing their captain, they never made it to the playoffs. In Islander, playwright Liza Birkenmeier and director Katie Brook repurpose commentary from this abysmal season to explore the crisis of the team as the crisis of white male American identity.

LA PALOMA PRISONER

By Raquel Almazan

Directed by Estefania Fadul

Produced by Raquel Almazan's La Lucha Arts, Victor Cervantes Jr. and Estefania Fadul

A New Georges supported production

April 18 May 9, 2020

La Paloma Prisoner is a multi-disciplinary play about the reclamation of identity by women in the Colombian prison system. Based on the true story of a group of incarcerated women selected as beauty queen contestants at the Buen Pastor prison in Bogota, this new play interweaves the ritualistic journey of a parade of prisoners within Colombia's social, political, and spiritual history. The play centers on an infamous woman nicknamed La Paloma who transcendentally soars beyond physical and societal barriers to avenge the raped women of Bogota. Her actions revolutionize the women's lives, Bogota's prison society, and the world beyond its walls. This play was developed alongside and will continue a community engagement program of panels, workshops, staged readings, and community partnerships with organizations dedicated to serving people impacted by the criminal justice system.

RAISINS NOT VIRGINS

By Sharbari Zohra Ahmed

Directed by Arpita Mukherjee

Produced by Hypokrit Theater Company

June 4 21, 2020

Written after the events of September 11th in an attempt by Ahmed to confront her Muslim identity, Raisins Not Virgins is a story of spiritual and political upheaval combined with the backdrop of New York City dating angst. It tells the story of Sahar Salam, a Muslim American New Yorker approaching 30 and feeling the cultural pressure from her Bangladeshi mother to settle down. Raisins Not Virgins is a romantic comedy about a Muslim American woman, choosing to practice her religion on her terms and re-interpreting Islam in the process.

Tickets for Next Door at NYTW will be available for each production on a first-come, first-served basis, online at NYTW.org, by phone at 212-460-5475, or in-person at the NYTW Box Office. Standard ticketing fees apply. Ticket prices vary by production. New York Theatre Workshop members and donors receive discounted tickets for the Next Door at NYTW series.





