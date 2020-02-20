Lincoln Center Will Present SOUNDTRACK '63, a Live Musical and Multimedia Documentary

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced the presentation of Soundtrack '63, May 1 at Alice Tully Hall. In this live musical documentary created by Soul Science Lab, audiences have a front row seat to a multimedia and musical retrospective of the Black experience in America from pre-transatlantic slavery to the present day. Performed by a 9-piece orchestra, vocal ensemble, and emcee, the production couples archival media of pivotal moments throughout Black history with a soundtrack of spirituals, protest songs, and popular music. As a live performance, it brings intergenerational audiences on a historical journey from the 17th century to present day and illuminates their role in creating substantive social change. Soundtrack '63 educates, inspires its audience, gives context to present day injustices, and asks important questions about our future.

"The music of Black people in America not only encapsulates our history of protest, pain, and victory but also holds the keys to understanding American history in its truest manifestation of freedom and democracy. We are using this production as a technology to start conversations and promote healing in a still divided America," said Asanté Amin, Musical Director.

Soundtrack '63 synthesizes imagery and music in a moving call to action, bringing the audience on an historical journey of tragedies, triumphs, and transcendence. Soul Science Lab duo, Chen Lo and Asanté Amin, recreate the year 1963 in a live performance with artists whose work breathes new life into the sights and sounds that shaped the music of an era-allowing a modern audience to rethink, renew, and remix their conceptions of the past. From the Black empowerment songs of James Brown to the outcries for justice in Ferguson, Soundtrack '63 highlights pivotal moments in America's history and illustrates why they remain relevant today.

"The music of 1963 was the soundtrack to a transformation. It inspired generations of African descendants to reclaim their humanity. The spirituals of the past brought faith and courage; pop tunes were an escape from harsh realities; and truth-tellers sang with a soulful defiance that electrified the Civil Rights Movement. The music of '63 still resonates with piercing clarity," said Chen Lo, Creative Director.

"This presentation of Soundtrack '63 represents an expansion of our longstanding relationship with Soul Science Lab and our commitment to investing in and lifting up art that has been a catalyst for social change," said Sita Frederick, Director of Community Engagement at Lincoln Center. "We've previously presented Soundtrack '63 for student and educator audiences and the company was selected for our Family Music Residency in the 2017/2018 season, where we commissioned them to create Soul Science Kids. Every step of the way we have been blown away by the resounding impact of Asanté Amin and Chen Lo's work: this performance stands out in its ability to profoundly connect and inspire through music and imagery that speak to human resilience and genius in the face of systemic oppression. We're honored to bring Soundtrack '63 to Alice Tully Hall for the first time and offer this phenomenal work for a wider audience."

First commissioned by 651 ARTS in 2012, Soundtrack '63 was created in preparation for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington. It premiered in February 2013 to sold out audiences. The work continues to evolve with each performance, incorporating current events, and has since been presented across New York-including at Lincoln Center in 2017, 2018, and 2019-and around the country.

This production of Soundtrack '63 is a project of the Lincoln Center Student Arts Council and the Lincoln Center Young Patrons. Following the performance, audience members are invited to an after party with a DJ and dancing, and to mingle with the artists and fellow concertgoers.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 20 at www.lincolncenter.org/soundtrack63. All tickets are $25. Special ticket packages are available for members of the Lincoln Center Student Arts Council and the Lincoln Center Young Patrons. Join the Student Arts Council here and the Young Patrons here.





