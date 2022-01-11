Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 Announces New Dates for AT THE WEDDING

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 11, 2022  
Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 has announced new dates for its world premiere production of AT THE WEDDING, a new play by Bryna Turner, directed by Jenna Worsham. The play will now begin performances Saturday, March 5 and run for six weeks only through Sunday, April 17 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is Monday, February 28.

AT THE WEDDING will feature Jorge Donoso, Rebecca S'manga Frank, Keren Lugo, Carolyn McCormick, Will Rogers, Han Van Sciver, and Mary Wiseman.

A story of loss, love and redemption, Bryna Turner's new comedy AT THE WEDDING follows the world's loneliest (and wittiest) single woman, Carlo (to be played by Mary Wiseman), as she crashes her ex-girlfriend's wedding to a man. Through a series of flirtations, conversations, and collisions with past lovers, old enemies, new friends and perfect strangers, Carlo strives to understand whether or not heartbreak is a permanent human condition.

AT THE WEDDING will have sets by Maruti Evans, costumes by Oana Botez, lighting by Oona Curley, and sound by Fan Zhang. Katie Kennedy is the Stage Manager.

LCT3 is dedicated to producing the work of new playwrights, directors, and designers and engaging new audiences. André Bishop is Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater. Evan Cabnet is Artistic Director of LCT3.

For more information visit: https://www.lct.org/


