Leg Up On Life QUEENS FOR A CAUSE Will Return April 19th

Leg Up On Life's first show QUEENS FOR A CAUSE is making a triumphant return on April 19th, 2021 8PM EST.

This popular show will return to the scene as the last virtual event for Leg Up On Life. QUEENS FOR A CAUSE will be showcasing brand new performances to raise money for the organizations Artist Grant and Scholarship Programs. The show will be hosted by Leg Up On Life's Executive Director and Founder, Daniel Gold with special guest host Jackie Cox from Ru Paul's Drag Race season 12. To make a tax-deductible donation to the Artist Grant and Scholarship Programs head to www.leguponlife.org/donate

This show will act as a new chapter in the Leg Up On Life books as it will be the first QUEENS FOR A CAUSE since the new format has been announced. This show, once live shows are permitted, will return to NYC nightlife every other month with a new theme and new organization to donate too each month. Throughout the show there will be 4 Drag Artists and Female-identifying or Non-Binary vocalists with 4 dancers backing them up throughout the night. This one-time virtual addition, will raise funds for the new Scholarship and Artist Grant Programs to help facilitate and alleviate monetary burdens of artists.

The Scholarship Program is meant to award applicants with financial aid towards education in an arts field of study. Oftentimes, one of the most pivotal moments in the life of a member of the LGBTQIA+ community is when they decide to come out. This can be a defining moment in a person's life depending on how their loved ones react. One reaction that is often seen is the loss of support by family members or community. With that in mind, Leg Up On Life has created these scholarships to aid LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC community members with the financial burden that can come from the choice to pursue a higher education in an arts field. This will include college programs, masters programs, and certificate programs.

The Artist Grant Program is geared to help all artists flourish in producing their own work. The grants will help offset costs and alleviate some of the strains that many artists face. "As a performer, creator and now 4 year producer for the Leg Up On Life benefits it really puts into perspective how artists can be turned off from putting their own work(s) out there because of financial strain. There are also many times where inequality in grants awards are seen based on people's gender identity, race, or sexuality. In an effort to be a helpful source for all communities we have several different grants that are available to applicants that will give some sort of financial ease no matter what your identity as a human or artist may be." says founder, Daniel Gold.

This will be the second event since the organization's relaunch as an official 501(c)(3) not-for-profit status was achieved. Leg Up On Life will stream QUEENS FOR A CAUSE on Monday, April 19th with hosts Jackie Cox (Ru Paul's Drag Race Season 12) and Leg Up On Life founder Daniel Gold (Miss Saigon and Beauty and The Beast National Tours) on the organizations website www.leguponlife.org/queensforacausevirtual and its YouTube. The event will showcase performances by numerous artists from Broadway, Television, Concert Dance, and Nightlife backgrounds. Headlining talents include, Amanda D'Archangelis (Single Rider, The Radium Girls: A Jawdropping New Musical, and Coming Attraction), Black Widow, Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon), Hibiscus (Miss Stonewall 2018), Janae Saquois, Kayla Davion (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress The Musical, King Kong), and Kiki Ballchange.

In addition to the headliners other performers graciously donating their time and talents include: Alexa De Barr (West Side Story), Annelise Baker (Jagged Little Pill), Becca Robinson, Caitlin Sheppard (Sesame Street LIVE! Make Your Magic), Cameron Edris (CATS and Miss Saigon National Tours), Charlotte McKinley (Knicks City Dancers), Christine Sienicki (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Clinton Foster, Danielle Marie Gonzalez (Rock Of Ages), Demarius Copes (Hamilton National Tour and Mean Girls), Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice), Erica Messonnier (Cinderella National Tour), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Frozen and Beauty and the Beast National Tours), Hillary Porter (Hello Dolly National Tour and A Bronx Tale), Jacqueline Agrusa, Jennifer Thiessen (Saturday Night Fever National Tour), Joe Beauregard (Kinky Boots National Tour, Frozen and Moulin Rouge! The Broadway Musical), Jonny Ramirez, Kaylee Olson (Bullets Over Broadway and Anything Goes National Tours), Kelly Berman, Kenneth Michael Murray (An American In Paris and Anastasia National Tours, Paramour), Lyric Danae (Lion King National Tour), Marissa Lynn Horton (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Mary-Angela Granberry, Meghan Faddis (Hamilton Chicago), Meghan Sanett (In The Heights Movie), Melody Rose (CATS National Tour), Michael Anthony Sylvester, Nina Hudson (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Samantha Pollino (Head Over Heels, Bliss The Musical, Hamilton Chicago Company), Stephanie Bissonnette (Mean Girls), Susie Carroll (The Prom and Mean Girls), Talia Dooz, Tre Jones, and more to be announced. Full program to become available on Thursday April 15th at 8PM EST on the Leg Up On Life website. www.leguponlife.org/queensforacausevirtual

The show features choreography by the organization's founder, Daniel Gold who had the assistance of Caitlin Sheppard, Jennifer Thiessen, Kelly Berman, and Stephanie Bissonnettee. Although the show is hosted live it will include the film and edit work of Full Out Creative, Jacob Hiss, John Dargan, NB Studios NY, and Tim Fuchs Photography.

Leg Up On Life's Mission Statement: "Leg Up On Life is an artistic organization that strives to create an inclusive community through the performing and visual arts. Leg Up On Life's events and shows promote artistic collaboration, while raising funds for organizations that directly aid the LGBTQIA+ communities. Additionally, Leg Up On Life provides grants and scholarships to support queer identifying people in their artistic endeavors. Ultimately, Leg Up On Life's support promotes the use of arts collaboration and activism to help further progress for human rights while bringing a source of light to all communities."

Leg Up On Life passionately plans to move forward to help celebrate and support its community. If you would like to take part in its growth please head to the official Leg Up On Life donation page to make a tax-deductible donation or submission page to find ways to volunteer or celebrate with us. www.leguponlife.org/donate