Layon Gray's COWBOY Extends into 2023 at the Actors Temple Theatre

Cowboy, the story of Bass Reeves, will extend through January 2023. Reeves made history by being the first black U.S. Deputy Marshall in America. Cowboy is a western drama about the life of the man who inspired The Lone Ranger.

From Layon Gray, the writer of Black Angels Over Tuskegee, Cowboy is the first full-on western to come to a New York stage in nearly 80 years.

Set in 1888 Oklahoma Indian territory, this show follows Bass Reeves and his Native American companion as they seek out two criminals fleeing to the Mexican border, one of whom Reeves has a death warrant for. But soon, they find themselves stuck in an old saloon as a deadly tornado slowly approaches.

The play is written, directed, and will star Layon Gray as Reeves.

Throughout his 32-year career, he arrested more than 3,000 criminals, some of which were the most dangerous criminals of his time.

Slavery was abolished 23 years prior to the story, so the impacts of post-slavery life are manifested into the show's main characters. Cowboy sold out all performances at the 2022 National Black Theatre Festival in two days and recorded a live stream in February 2021 for regional powerhouse ASU Gammage.

The play won five 2021 Broadway World Miami Awards which included Best Director, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Play and Best Production Of The Year.

The play also stars Thaddius Daniels, Clinton Faulkner, Melvin Huffnagle, and Anthony Goss.

Performances are at the Actors Temple Theatre at 339 W. 47th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues in New York City.

Cowboy is produced Off-Broadway by Layon Gray Enterprises, Edmund Gaynes, and Dorothy Spellman. Tickets from $58.50 are available at www.TeleCharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200. For more information log onto www.CowboyThePlay.com