Lauren Worsham, Lilli Cooper and More Star in THE WILDNESS Virtual Reimagining

On May 26 at 8pm ET, cast members of 2016's Lortel-nominated show "The Wildness" will reunite for a virtual reimagining of the production as part of Ars Nova's Supra series. This one-night-only concert event features members of the theatrical indie-pop band Sky-Pony, including Tony nominees Lauren Worsham, Lilli Cooper and Kyle Jarrow alongside David Blasher, Jeff Fernandes, Lindsey Ford, Sharone Sayegh, Jamie Mohamdein and Kevin Wunderlich. Tickets are only $10, available in advance at https://arsnovanyc.com/The-Virtual-Wildness.

Sky-Pony's indomitable Rock Fairy Tale cannot be stopped by social distancing! Their lush sound and cheeky style will surround and seduce you into a world of prophecies and forbidden temptations. Release your inner dragon on a raucous ride exploring faith, doubt and the wild space in between. The (virtual) Wildness will take place on Zoom, and will welcome audience members to participate.

DETAILS:

Text by Kyle Jarrow & Lauren Worsham

Songs by Kyle Jarrow

Incidental Music by KEVIN WUNDERLICH

Directed by ASHLEY TATA

Associate Producer ALEXA SPIEGEL

Video Design EAMONN FARRELL

Featuring DAVID BLASHER, Lilli Cooper, JEFF FERNANDES, LINDSEY FORD, Kyle Jarrow,

Sharone Sayegh, Lauren Worsham, Jamie Mohamdein & KEVIN WUNDERLICH

Stage Manager Katie Kavett

Originally produced in 2016 by Ars Nova, in collaboration with The Play Company, The Wildness was directed by Sam Buntrock with choreography by Chase Brock. The (virtual) Wildness is a new event that takes place five years after the events of The Wildness.

Sky-Pony is a Brooklyn-based band that serves up lush, lyrical, often cheeky indie-pop with a healthy dose of theatrics. They incorporate costumes, choreography and projections into their high-energy live shows. www.sky-pony.com