Lance Roberts Launches New Talk Show On YouTube, With Guest Glenn Close

Article Pixel Jul. 25, 2020  

Lance Roberts Launches New Talk Show On YouTube, With Guest Glenn Close Broadway regular, Lance Roberts (Peewee Herman on Broadway, Sister Act, Ghost, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Act One, Finding Neverland, Sunset Blvd and My Fair Lady) launches his new show, Broadway's Calling with Lance Roberts on YouTube this Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at 6pm EST.

His first guest will be 3 time Tony award winner, Glenn Close. There will be surprise guests.

Broadway's Calling will feature stories form Broadway stars about the First Time they got the call to be on Broadway. Based on a collection of stories Lance has been collecting for years. The show will be live EVERY Sunday at 6 pm.

