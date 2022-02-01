La MaMa to Present World Premiere of LEMON GIRLS OR ART FOR THE ARTLESS

La MaMa will present the world premiere of Lemon Girls or Art for the Artless, the newest work from seminal theater company Talking Band. Written and composed by OBIE and Drama Desk Award winning playwright and composer Ellen Maddow, Lemon Girls or Art for Artless is a comedic and revelatory celebration of older women and the thrill of making unlikely art. Directed by four-time Obie winner Paul Zimet, the production features choreography by Sean Donovan and is scheduled to run at La MaMa's Downstairs Theater (66 E 4th St) from March 11-27, 2022, with an opening night of Monday, March 14.

Lemon Girls or Art for Artless centers on four long-time friends who get roped into starring in a performance at their local community center. Like dusty geodes that reveal sparkling crystals when cracked open, these women are full of fabulous contradictions. At first, they present as a bunch of empty shells, cranky about anything new, and almost obliterated by the young professionals who have overrun their world. However, as they embark on their new adventure - creating dances, singing songs, and telling nested stories - they reveal their singular histories, complex relationships, surprising professions, and unorthodox world views.

Since its founding in 1974 by Paul Zimet Ellen Maddow , and Tina Shepard -all former members of Joseph Chaikin 's iconic Open Theater-Talking Band has remained a cornerstone of New York City's avant-garde theater community. Over the past 48 years, Talking Band has created over 50 new works illuminating the extraordinary dimensions of ordinary life, each marked by a commitment to radical collaboration and a fusion of diverse theatrical styles and perspectives. Combining richly textured music-theater with striking visual imagery, the Talking Band's elegant, eloquent, profound performance work is infused with creative generosity that makes each show an experience that is as emotionally moving as it is aesthetically rich.

The cast of Lemon Girls or Art for Artless includes Ellen Maddow, Patrena Murray, Lizzie Olesker, Tina Shepard, Louise Smith, and Jack Wetherall.

The creative team includes Anna Kiraly (set and video design), Kiki Smith (costumes), Mary Ellen Stebbins (lights), Tyler Kieffer (sound design), and Kristin Rose Kelly (production stage manager).

Performances of Lemon Girls or Art for Artless will take place March 11-27, 2022 at La MaMa's Downstairs Theater, located at 66 E 4th Street. Critics are welcome as of Saturday, March 12 for an opening on Monday, March 14 at 8pm. The performance schedule is Thursday - Saturday at 8pm and Sundays at 4pm with an additional 8pm performance on March 14. General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day of show. Tickets for students or seniors are $20 in advance and $25 day of show The first 10 tickets to every performance is $10 each. Tickets are available at www.lamama.org.

La MaMa requires proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination AND proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines) by the date of attendance for admittance to the theater. Masks are required at all times; N95 or KN95 masks are strongly suggested. Audience members are encouraged to get tested before attending.