La MaMa to Present U.S. Premiere of LINES This Spring

La MaMa will present the U.S premiere of LINES, a collaboration between U.S.-based Remote Theater Project and UK-based Roots Mbili Theatre. Set in five prisons across five decades, LINES is a visceral examination of postcolonial lives in Palestine, Uganda, and the UK. Running April 25 – May 12, 2024, with an opening set for Monday, April 29, performances take place at La MaMa’s Downstairs Theatre, located at 66 E 4th Street in Manhattan. Tickets are now on sale.



Created by Alexandra Aron (Grey Rock), John Rwothomack (Far Gone), Junaid Sarieddeen (Zoukak Theatre Company), and Fidaa Zidan (Walk with Amal), LINESexplores the threads that tie a group of seemingly disconnected individuals together. Directed by Sarieddeen and featuring additional writing by Asiimwe Deborah Kawe (Kampala International Theatre Festival), LINES was selected as one of The Guardian’s ‘Best Theatre Tickets to Book’ for 2024.



LINES received universal acclaim following its February 29 world premiere at Sheffield Theatres in the UK. The Stage called LINES “a powerful and humane piece that establishes Rwothomack and Zidan as compelling performers.” “Has there been a more politically relevant time for a show about colonialism spanning across generations and countries?” asks Sheffield Magazine, adding, “It truly was a gripping performance. It was powerful, it was human, and it was critical.” “LINES is undoubtedly an essential and important piece of theatre,” declared Theatre and Tonic, "one that is vital for where we are today.”



LINES is performed by Ugandan-born, UK-based actor Rwothomack and Palestinian actor Zidan who have collaborated with Aron since 2020 across three time zones and three continents.



The additional creative team for LINES includes Kevin Jenkins (scenic and costume design), KJ (lighting design), Lee Affen (sound design), Tal Yarden (projection design), and Callie Stribling (production stage manager).



Thirteen performances of LINES will take place April 25 – May 12, 2024, at La MaMa’s Downstairs Theatre, located at 66 E 4th Street in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Thursday, April 25 for an opening on Monday, April 29. The performance schedule is Thursdays–Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 4pm plus Monday, April 29 at 8pm. The running time is 70 minutes with no intermission. General admission tickets are $30 and $25 for students or seniors. The first 10 tickets to every performance are $10 each. Tickets are available at www.lamama.org.

