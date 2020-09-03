LPC & Primary Stages Announce The Intensive Mentorship: Digital Reading Series

4 New Plays By 4 Latinx Playwrights Mentored By 4 Latinx Legends

The Latinx Playwrights Circle and Primary Stages are thrilled to announce that the playwrights selected for the Intensive Mentorship '19-'20 will be presented with a professional panel discussion followed by a live reading of their play. The goal of this format is to incubate the audience with specific questions dealing with the themes of the play. From there, the plays will push these conversations past the readings and give more insight into the developmental process these Latinx artists have engaged in with their mentorship in this program.

Legends of Texas by Nilsa Reyna takes us into the root of gun issues by a family's process with the death of their father and the gun business he made. Digital Performance will take place on Monday September 21st, 2020 at 7pm ET. CLICK HERE to RSVP.

Derecho by Noelle Viñas explores women of color elected for state office and what that churning brings up with faith and community. Digital Performance will take place on Thursday September 24th, 2020 at 7pm ET. CLICK HERE to RSVP.

Hostel Play by Andres Osorio explores anti-refugee prejudice within Ecuador towards Venezuelans but ultimately singles out our biases regardless of boarders. Digital Performance will take place on Monday November 30th, 2020 at 7pm ET. CLICK HERE to RSVP.

The Lonely by Andrew Rincón is a fictionally historial kiki with Literary giants that challenges us to examine the beautiful and the ugly of Queer community. Digital Performance will take place on Thursday December 3rd, 2020 at 7pm ET. CLICK HERE to RSVP.

The Intensive Mentorship '19-'20 is a program created by Latinx Playwrights Circle's residency with Primary Stages, providing key support, collaboration, and visibility for Latinx playwrights. The program focuses on four playwrights partnering with four mentors culminating in four new plays. Playwrights were selected by multidisciplinary artists and mentored by Migdalia Cruz, Carmen Rivera, J. Julian Christopher, and Cándido Tirado. Each Digital Reading will be led by a panel underscoring unique themes of our Latinx playwrights' new work.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You