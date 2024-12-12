LITTLE MURMUR, Dance Show Spotlighting Dyslexia, to be Presented at The New Victory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This January, the New Victory Theater will present Little Murmur from the UK's Aakash Odedra Company, Lewis Major Projects and The Spark Arts for Children. Recommended for everyone aged 8+, this dance piece is performed by two alternating performers - Subhash Viman Gorania and Kallirroi Vratti - and mirrors the real life story of choreographer Aakash Odedra's experience living with dyslexia. With mesmerizing projections and a stirring soundscape, this solo biographical show paints a triumphant and heartfelt portrait of neurodiversity, revealing the struggle and discovery of living in a world that's not designed for you.

Little Murmur is presented in partnership with Under the Radar, America's premier experimental performance festival, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025.

“We look forward to presenting this beautiful work, which highlights in equal measure the challenges and strengths of living with dyslexia,” said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. “It's been a pleasure to collaborate with Under The Radar on bringing this transformative and heartfelt show, based on Aakash's own story, to our audiences at the New Victory.”

“Little Murmur is about discovering your gift,” said Choreographer and Artistic Director Aakash Odedra. “I believe each and every one of us is gifted a special power, and through life's experiences, both good and bad, we uncover the magical powers within us. In this case, the power of determination through dance uncovers a world that exists within the mind of a young dyslexic boy trying to find his identity, because the world outside doesn't match the universe of endless possibilities within his mind. We have all struggled at some point in time, but the key is to never give up and trust yourself. Trust your magical gift.”

The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show's themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.

Every performance of Little Murmur will be followed by a 15-minute talkback with a New Victory Teaching Artist where audience members can ask any questions about the production. Additionally, the New Victory offers accessibility accommodations for every performance, including a special Accessibility Table in the lower lobby to borrow supports like fidgets, earplugs, assisted listening devices, and wheelchairs. A quiet Cozy Zone and a live feed of the performance are available in the lower lobby at all times for patrons with sensory sensitivities or anyone who needs a break from the theater.

Under the artistic leadership of Aakash Odedra, a renowned South Asian choreographer and dancer who studied under Bollywood guru Shiamak Davar, Aakash Odedra Company's thought-provoking stories of modern life are told through the lens of the British-Asian experience. Their mission extends to improving their community through dance education opportunities and eco-friendly producing and touring practices.

Lewis Major is an award-winning Australian choreographer, director and creative entrepreneur with a background in sheep shearing and a foreground in contemporary dance theater. Passionate about making contemporary dance accessible to audiences, he has partnered with like-minded artists to create and present 17 different dance works on 6 continents through his company, Lewis Major Projects.

With keen input from a collective of kids ages 9 to 13 called the Child Action Group, The Spark Arts for Children commissions and produces ambitious cultural programming for young people. What began as a festival of theater and dance for young audiences in Leicester 20 years ago is now a nonprofit championing arts experiences that uplift underrepresented artists and promote diversity—the “Vital Spark.”

Little Murmur is choreographed by Aakash Odedra and Lewis Major and features, alternatively, dancers Subhash Viman Gorania and Kallirroi Vratti. Music is composed by Nicki Wells, with visual technology by Ars Electronica Futurelab. Kesha Raithatha serves as Rehearsal Director.

Tickets are priced at $28 and are available at the New Victory Box Office (209 W 42nd Street) leading up to the performance and starting two hours before curtain time on performance days. For box office hours, please visit NewVictory.org/BoxOffice. Tickets can also be purchased online at NewVictory.org and via phone by calling 646.223.3010.

Powered by New 42, the New Victory Theater is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; the National Endowment for the Arts; as well as the New 42 Board of Directors, and our dedicated foundation, corporate and individual donors.

