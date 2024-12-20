LISTS OF PROMISE to be Presented at Theater For The New City in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Stage Theatre Company will present the Premiere of LISTS OF PROMISE on March 13- 30, 2025 at the Johnson Theater at Theater For The New City, 155 First Avenue, New York, NY 10003. Performances run Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for Students and Seniors, and Pay-What-You-Can on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased online at by phone at 212-254-1109, or in person at the Theater For The New City Box Office.

Lists of Promise is a blended theatrical and aerial performance piece inspired by When God Was a Woman by Merlin Stone and created for the stage by Ildiko Nemeth and Lisa Giobbi with Marie Glancy O'Shea.

This sharply humorous production looks at women's positions in society through historical, political, and mythological lenses. The lists that govern women's lives - past and present - serve as an organizing theme.

Comments