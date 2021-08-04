LISTEN: Josh Lamon Joins Latest Episode of LEADING LADY FITNESS PODCAST

Fitness expert Steph Wilberding and award-winning producer Katie Rosin, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the next guest for the health and wellness podcast, Leading Lady Fitness Podcast. Hosted by Steph, the podcast welcomes Josh Lamon discuss his storied journey on the road to self-care.

Broadway actor, Josh Lamon, and Steph have been training together during the pandemic. In this episode, Josh opens up about his journey with food, fitness and weight loss. He shares how this past year has given him space to explore what a truly sustainable practice with fitness and healthful eating can look like.



Josh is an award-winning actor who was most recently seen in The Prom on Broadway. He has a long Broadway stage history including Groundhog Day, Finding Neverland, Elf, Hair, andt Into the Woods in addition to numerous film credits including 30 Rock, Inside Amy Schumer, The Good Fight, and Deadbeat.



Be sure to check out Josh's podcast, "Josh Swallows Broadway" on the Broadway Podcast Network!

Self-care, fitness, and healthy eating are a journey. For Steph Wilberding, owner of Leading Lady Fitness in Los Angeles, the path hasn't always been easy. In her new podcast, Steph and her guests from the entertainment and fitness community dig deep into their own relationships with food, fitness, and body image. Much like the non-judgemental gym environment that Steph has created, the LLF podcast provides a safe space to discuss the journey of self, as it pertains to self-care and holistic wellness.