LENI'S LAST LAMENT, Jackie Smook & More Receive Awards at United Solo Spring 2023 Gala
The Festival is now accepting Submissions for its 2023 Fall Season at Theatre Row.
This year, the Festival launched an all-new Spring Season to expand United Solo's solo performances at Theatre Row in New York City ahead of its Fall 2023 Festival.
The Spring Festival culminated in a two-act Closing Gala on March 26, 2023, at 7pm at Theatre Row. Wendy-Lane Bailey presented "She Has Wings," a musical directed by Omar Sangare, with music by Michele Brourman.
In the second act of the Gala, United Solo Theatre Festival recognized the work of the Festival artists who presented their shows on stage at Theatre Row this Spring. In addition, United Solo recognized notable performances on their streaming platform, United Solo Screen.
The list of Awards for shows performed on-stage at Theatre Row includes:
Best Production: "SPADURA" performed by Starring Dahéli Hall
Best One-Man Show: "Tom Shillue: Spontaneous Combustion" by Tom Shillue
Best One-Woman Show: "SPADURA" performed by Starring Dahéli Hall
Best International Show: "Macbeth's Lady Shaman" performed by Jiyoung Choi
The Festival Audience Choice Award: "Life's Rich Pageant" performed by Rich Gustafson
Best Actress: Jodie Markell in "Leni's Last Lament"
Best Actor: Mitchell Anderson in "You Better Call Your Mother"
Best Storyteller: Jessica Bashline in "Ann and Me: or The Big Bad Abortion Play"
Best Direction: Richard Caliban, "Leni's Last Lament"
Best Encore: "The Miseducation of Ms. Freeman" performed by Alaina Freeman
Best Drama: "Blackout: A One Woman Show" performed by Hailey Henderson
Best Musical: "Things I Know Now..." performed by Nikki MacCallum
Best Comedy: "So She Married a Guido" performed by Guido Cocomello
Best Physical Theatre: "El mundo es una planta carnivora..." by María Kemp
Best Storytelling Show: "Too Fat for China" performed by Phoebe Potts
Best Autobiographical Show: "Losing My Religion" performed by Laura Ekstrand
Best Poetry Show: "t)re(equilt" performed by kARE: n____EiLbacher
Best Satire: "The Handmaid's Dianetics Episode 1" performed by Joyce Miller
Best Dance Show: "TAL - An Award Winning Dance-Theater" by Tal Levy Cohen
Best NY Premiere: "Tales of a Blerd Ballerina" performed by Valoneecia Tolbert
Best Emerging Artist: Jackie Smook in "The Jackie Smook Program of De-Dumb-Ification"
Best Festival Debut: Dikelo Mamiale in "NEXT!!! auditions are not for the faint of heart"
Best Script: "Leni's Last Lament" written by Gil Kofman
Best Lighting Design: Shane Matthews for ten shows at the Festival
All About Solo Critics' Award: "Hold Still" performed by Susan Kuralt
Best Song: "Indian Boy" by Michele Brourman & Karen Gottlieb sang by Wendy-Lane Bailey
The list of Awards for shows featured on www.screen.unitedsolo.org includes:
Best Screen Production: "Ella y Yo" by Gilda Mercado
Best Screen Drama: "Woody's Order!" by Ann Talman
Best International Screen Solo: "Shadow Boxing" by Alex Montaldo
Best Screen Solo Performer: Sean Astin in "Fire in the Garden"
Best Poetry Screen Show: "Runnin' to Grace" by Rashida K. Braggs
Best Autobiographical Screen Show: "My Dead Wife" by Mike Folie
Best Screen Storyteller: Christopher Tajah in "Under Heaven's Eyes"
*The winner of the 2023 All About Solo Critics' Award was chosen by the staff writers of www.allaboutsolo.com
**The winner of the Audience Award was chosen in an online poll at United Solo
***Winners are selected by an independent panel of over eighty theatre professionals, including The United Solo Academy Members
More information available at: www.unitedsolo.org/shows/