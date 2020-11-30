LCT Spotlight Series Continues with LILEANA BLAIN-CRUZ IN CONVERSATION: ON DIRECTING

The recently announced LCT Spotlight Series, a free program of digital events, which will feature Lincoln Center Theater artists in performance, conversation and more continues this Thursday, December 3 at 7pm with "Lileana Blain-Cruz IN CONVERSATION: ON DIRECTING."

For this event in the series, Ms. Blain-Cruz, recently named Resident Director at Lincoln Center Theater, will be joined by two fellow directors: Saheem Ali and Whitney White, who will discuss their work and their hopes for the future of the theater in a post-pandemic world.

Mr. Ali directed the LCT production of Chris Urch's The Rolling Stone and directed the Signature Theater production of Fires in the Mirror, Manhattan Theater Club's production of New Englanders and Passage at the Soho Rep. He was recently named Associate Artistic Director at The Public Theater.

An Obie and Lily award-winning director, writer and musician, Ms. White directed the critically acclaimed play Our Dear Dead Drug Lord at the WP Theatre and Second Stage and Aleshea Harris's What to Send Up When It Goes Down at The Public Theater. She is an Artistic Associate at the Roundabout Theater Company.

The conversation will be moderated by emerging director Machel Ross, who was assistant director on Blain-Cruz's production of Jackie Sibblies Drury's Marys Seacole, at LCT3. The evening will begin with an introduction from LCT's Producing Artistic Director, André Bishop.

Upcoming events in the LCT Spotlight Series include, on Thursday, December 17 at 6pm: "LOOKING BACK AT 'THE COAST OF UTOPIA: A Roundtable" featuring playwright Tom Stoppard, director Jack O'Brien and actors Billy Crudup, Jennifer Ehle, Ethan Hawke and Martha Plimpton; and on Thursday, January 14 at 8pm: "TURNING THE PAGE: LCT ARTIST READ THEIR OWN POETRY AND PROSE," when LCT artists David Adkmi, Ayad Akhtar, Sarah Ruhl, James Lapine, Jack O'Brien and Andrew Rannells read from their own non-theatrical works, introduced by poet Honor Moore, author of the recently published memoir Our Revolution: A Mother and Daughter at Midcentury.

Visit LCT.org to register for the zoom webinar for this event and for more information on all of the upcoming LCT Spotlight Series programming.

