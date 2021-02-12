LAByrinth Theater Company Announces 2021 Barn Series

LAByrinth Theater Company has announced the selections for its 2021 Annual Barn Series, the award-winning company's developmental play reading series. This year's series features six new plays, five of which were written and directed by LAByrinth company members, along with an evening of six short plays from LAB's Intensive Ensemble.

The series runs from February 22 - 28, 2021. All readings are free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Visit www.labtheater.org to RSVP and receive a link to view the readings. All readings begin at 8pm. Reservations are now open!

The schedule is as follows:

February 22nd WAVE_HEAD by Joey Palestina

February 23rd THE WAR I KNOW by Dominic Colon

February 24th Intensive Ensemble Night

February 25th WHEREVER YOU GO by Elizabeth Canavan

February 26th RAYNE by David Deblinger & Ben Snyder

February 27th DANI & JOE: A GEN X LOVE STORY by Kristina Poe

February 28th THE UNDERTAKING BY Chris McGarry

"At a time when so much life has ground to a halt, we've been amazed and uplifted by the output from LAB artists and friends. There's a thread through these plays of characters searching for connection, for a way out of our many forms of isolation. These themes certainly resonate now, and the writers all bring incredible humanity, depth, and humor to the varied worlds they've created. This year's Barn is a reminder that art is a tireless guide through difficult times, and I can't wait to share these plays with our community." -Aaron Roman Weiner, Artistic Director

WAVE_HEAD by Joey Palestina -- February 22, 2021

A tale of faulty intimacy from faulty humans moving through a world of faulty connection.

THE WAR I KNOW by Dominic Colon -- February 23, 2021

The first in a trilogy of plays that chronicle the impact of HIV/AIDS on the Latinx community from the late 1980's through the COVID-19 pandemic. Set in the Bronx in 1987 at the height of the AIDS and crack epidemics, THE WAR I KNOW, tells the story of the relationship between Eggie, a flamboyant 12-year-old obsessed with television and musical theater, and his ten-year-old neighbor, who was perinatally infected with HIV and recently sent to live with their teenage half siblings after losing both parents to AIDS.

Intensive Ensemble Night -- February 24, 2021

Intensive Ensemble: Combining the ensemble spirit and creative drive that motivates all of LAByrinth's work, with the inspirational, multidisciplinary workshops of our Ensemble Workshop, the Intensive Ensemble is a weeklong series of workshops that allows emerging artists to push their boundaries, create their own work, and be part of a collaborative, vital new ensemble. Taught by LAByrinth members and guest artists, the Intensive Ensemble is made possible by the generous support of New York City's Coalition of Theatres of Color Initiative. This year's playwrights include Jake Brasch, Juan Cortes, Khalif J. Gillett, Isabella Gonzalez, Julia Rae Maldonado, and Yha Mourhia Wright.

WHEREVER YOU GO by Elizabeth Canavan -- February 25, 2021

The unimaginable has happened to Daisy and she thinks she is losing her mind. She joins a support group and embarks on a radical journey risking everything to find her son.

RAYNE by David Deblinger & Ben Snyder -- February 26, 2021

A suspenseful journey through, love, lust, and loss.

DANI & JOE: A GEN X LOVE STORY by Kristina Poe -- February 27, 2021

Four empty walls, two ex-lovers, one bed. A secret affair spanning decades, built on a desire for the ugliness in each other, finally facing itself in truth...and consequences.

THE UNDERTAKING by Chris McGarry -- February 28, 2021

Every year Tom buries a few hundred of his fellow townspeople. Love, loss, living - life studies from the dismal trade.