Kym Douglas And Joshua Kapelman to Be Awarded City Of Hope's Spirit Of Life Award

The East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League of New York City announced today that they will honor lifestyle expert, author and actress Kym Douglas and Hilldun Corporation's Executive Vice President and Managing Director Joshua Kapelman with City of Hope's Spirit of Life Award at their upcoming cocktail celebration on June 13, 2022.

The annual event, emceed by previous Spirit of Life honoree and "Good Day New York" co-host Rossana Scotto, will be held at Fresco by Scotto in Manhattan, which is co-owned by the Emmy Award-winning anchor. The event will raise awareness and support for cancer research and treatment innovation at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and a leading research center for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses.

The Spirit of Life Award is presented to individuals who exemplify the ideals and values that have guided City of Hope for more than a century, including compassionate patient care and a commitment to leading-edge scientific research and clinical care. The award recipients' professional and humanitarian accomplishments are worthy of celebration. Recipients of this prestigious award include a broad range of leaders from the world of business, entertainment, science and philanthropy. What connects them is a shared commitment to elevating the human condition and a profound belief in the power of each individual to effect change.

The Spirit of Life, by its very name, represents the intangible qualities that make an individual's life worthy of admiration: their generosity, their ability to inspire and their desire to make a difference in the world.

The East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye league comprises 500 New York women led by Co-Presidents Lisa Kaye Fuld, Ann Levine and Honey Cook, and by a talented and dedicated board. The chapter has been raising money to advance cures and novel therapies at City of Hope for more than 40 years. In that time, the chapter has been able to raise more than $40 million in support of new medical innovations for cancer patients and their families.

"After two long years, we are thrilled to return in person to honor Kym Douglas and Josh Kapelman with City of Hope's Spirit of Life Award. Josh's generosity and desire to raise awareness and Kym's courage in sharing her personal cancer journey and the dedication she has put forth to help others affected by disease are a true testament to what the award symbolizes, and we look forward to celebrating them both," said Fuld.

Kym Douglas is a television host, best-selling author, comedienne, beauty, fashion and lifestyle expert. She is also a sought-after contributor to a number of magazines across the country.

Viewers delight in seeing Douglas every day as she shares all of her latest tips on Hallmark Channel's Emmy nominated talk/lifestyle show "Home & Family." She is often called upon to co-host as well. In addition, for the past 11 years, she has been delighting viewers with her antics on the No.1 rated daytime "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Douglas' unique improv and sketch comedy ability paired with her comedic timing and useful information make her a one of a kind "infotainment" entertainer. She has been labeled a cross between Goldie Hawn and Lucille Ball.

Douglas' career started at the age of 16 when she started working as an intern at the local station WJBK in Southfield, Michigan. She later moved on to WLUC in Marquette, Michigan, to anchor the evening news.

Douglas was a member of the esteemed comedy troupe The Second City. She performed with them in Los Angeles and was a part of their improv group, performing on stage nightly for over two years.

Douglas is most passionate about people, her faith, her family and her work. With a playful heart, she always manages to add just the right dose of humor as she informs, inspires and encourages you to feel good, find your inner bliss and to become the best version of you that you can possibly be.

Joshua Kapelman is executive vice president and managing director of Hilldun Corporation. Prior to joining Hilldun, he had extensive experience in entrepreneurship, finance and sales, having launched two companies in the e-sports market during its infancy. Hilldun is well known as the company that provides entrepreneurial financing and factoring for many of America's iconic fashion brands. Kapelman has also served as a speaker and judge at a number of conferences, including recently serving as judge at the Fashioning Our Industry pitch competition and speaking at the British Fashion Council's annual British Fashion Forum.

Kapelman was raised in New York and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. He remains active with Tufts University's Derby Entrepreneurship Center at Tufts, where he sits on its board of advisors as the chair of its Development and Governance Committee, in addition to the Tufts President's Council. He sits on several for-profit boards as well, and is an active angel investor.

In his free time, he enjoys kiteboarding and spending time with his wife and two daughters.

Rosanna Scotto is the co-host of "Good Day New York." She has been a member of WNYW-FOX 5 News since 1986.

Scotto has won three Emmys for anchoring "FOX 5 News at 10" and "Good Day New York." She is the winner of the 1995 New York State Associated Press First Place Award for her report "New York Survival Guide" and also the winner of three other Associated Press First Place Awards, including two special Associated Press Award nominations.

Scotto has received a host of honors and awards for her community service work.

She is a graduate of Catholic University and holds a bachelor's degree in fine arts. She received an honorary doctorate from Mount St. Mary College in 2014. She also received an honorary doctorate from St. John's University.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Scotto lives in the New York area with her husband and their two children.