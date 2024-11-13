Kelly McCaughan's CATHOLIC GUILT Extension Begins Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kelly McCaughan's Catholic Guilt extension begins tonight as part of SoHo Playhouse's 2024 International Fringe Encore Comedy Series! The show runs Off-Broadway through November 16. Wednesday - Saturday at 7pm.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets are $31 - $39. Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis. To purchase tickets, and for more info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/encore.

2024 ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Show Nominee and 2023 ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer Nominee Kelly McCaughan presents Catholic Guilt. Does daddy Jesus's naked body on the cross make you wet? This show will. Seriously, there's water. So, put on your waterproof panties and get ready to unpack everything from losing your virginity in the most holy way, to abortion, to a bowling experience that leads to eternal damnation, and much more. Kelly's poignant and hilariously subversive show exposes the impossible standards of the Catholic Church. We will laugh. We will sin. Will we make it to hell together?

Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals for a roundup of the best Fringe comics this season has to offer! Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season's Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off-Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success.

