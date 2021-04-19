Kelli O'Hara and Steve Tyrell To Perform At The East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League Award Event

The East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League of New York City announced today that Tony Award-winning actress and performer Kelli O'Hara along with Grammy Award-winning vocalist Steve Tyrell will perform at City of Hope's Spirit of Life Award event on May 10. Additional celebrity appearances include Katie Couric, Fran Drescher, Rosanna Scott, Sherri Shepherd and Brooke Shields.

As previously announced, the virtual event will be co-hosted by "Today Show" lifestyle contributor, QVC creative director of G.I.L.I. and NY Knicks broadcaster, Jill Martin, and will honor Maria Baum, Gretta Monahan and CD Greene, who will also showcase an exclusive fashion show featuring the CD Green 2021 Evening Collection.

City of Hope is a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. The Spirit of Life, by its very name, represents the intangible qualities that make an individual's life worthy of admiration: their generosity, their ability to inspire and their desire to make a difference in the world.

The East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye league is comprised of 500 New York women led by Co-Presidents Lisa Kaye Fuld, Ann Levine and Honey Cook, and by a talented and dedicated board. The chapter has been raising money for City of Hope for more than 40 years.

Tickets and information can be found at CityofHope.org/EECAwards. Sponsors include SPLASH Premium Cocktail Mixers.