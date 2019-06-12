Katie Lindendoll Makes Off-Broadway Debut In BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL

Katie Linendoll, the Emmy Award-winning TV personality, writer, and technology expert will make her Off-Broadway debut as a host for the hit improv show, BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, (www.broadwaysnexthitmusical.com) at The Jerry Orbach Theater (1627 Broadway at 50th Street) for two performance only on Thursday, June 13 and Thursday, June 20 at 7:30pm.

Katie has accomplished a lot in her career, from her many appearances on major media outlets to running her own production company, to hosting a hit podcast, to hosting, emceeing or moderating numbers consumer and corporate events. But her Off-Broadway debut will be the latest exciting new challenge for her. For more about Katie, please visit www.katielindendoll.com.

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL is the only unscripted, theatrical awards show where master improvisers gather hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, humor, and laughter.

Tickets start at $28 and are available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling The Jerry Orbach Theater box office at 212-921-7862.

Each night, the audience votes for its favorite song and watches as the cast turns it into a full-blown improvised musical, complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue and plot twists galore. Every song is fresh, every scene is new and every night is different. BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL plays in repertory with the Off-Broadway hit The Office! A Musical Parody. Both titles are produced by Right Angle Entertainment.





