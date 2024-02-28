Kathleen Chalfant, Jonathan Raviv, and More Set for HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at NYTW

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) (Artistic Director Patricia McGregor and Executive Director Jeremy Blocker) has announced the full cast & creative team for Here There Are Blueberries, co-written by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony & Emmy Award nominee Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project) & Emmy Award nominee Amanda Gronich (The Laramie Project), and conceived & directed by Moisés Kaufman. A co-production with Tectonic Theater Project, Here There Are Blueberries will begin previews April 17, 2024, at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street), with opening night set for May 13, for a run through June 2, 2024.

The cast of Here There Are Blueberries will include scott barrow (33 Variations), Nemuna Ceesay (Patience), Tony Award nominee Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), Noah Keyishian (Love All), Jonathan Raviv (The Band's Visit), Erika Rose (Tiny Beautiful Things), Anna Shafer (This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing), Elizabeth Stahlmann (Slave Play), Charlie Thurston (Macbeth in Stride) and Grant Varjas (33 to Nothing).

Here There Are Blueberries will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Purlie Victorious), costume design by Tony Award nominee Dede Ayite (A Soldier's Play), lighting design by Tony Award nominee David Lander (Torch Song), sound design by Bobby McElver (YOUARENOWHERE), and projection design by David Bengali (Water for Elephants). Ann James (How to Defend Yourself) will serve as Intimacy Coordinator & Sensitivity Specialist, with Amy Marie Seidel (A Clean Slate) as Associate Director & Dramaturg and Jacob Russell (Good Vibrations) as the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Stephanie Yankwitt, TBD Casting. Tectonic Theater Project is co-producing Here There Are Blueberries in partnership with Brian and Dayna Lee.

In 2007, a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unraveled the shocking truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

Additionally, Tectonic Theater Project and NYTW are partnering with the Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics (FASPE), the production's Content & Conversation partner, to curate a series of post-show discussions and engagement events for the play. These discussions will be held following performances on Thursday April 25, Wednesday May 1, Tuesday May 7, Thursday May 16, Thursday May 23 and Wednesday May 29.

FASPE (Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics) challenges its professionals to recognize and exercise their ethical and leadership responsibilities as influencers. FASPE's distinctive approach is to examine the roles and behavior of individual professionals in Germany and elsewhere between 1933 and 1945 as an initial framework for approaching ethical responsibility in the professions today.

Each year, FASPE awards 80 to 90 Fellowships to graduate students and early-career professionals in Business, Design & Technology, Journalism, Law, Medicine, and Seminary. The Fellowships begin with intense study in Germany and Poland where FASPE takes advantage of the urgency created by the power of place to translate the history into the present.

FASPE has been a partner to the Tectonic artistic team throughout the development of Here There Are Blueberries and is partnering with Tectonic Theater Project to curate a series of post-show conversations, where leading ethicists, scholars, and audiences can discuss the complex issues raised in the play—and consider their relevance for today. Conversations take place directly after the performance. Visit faspe-ethics.org to learn more.

The performance schedule for Here There Are Blueberries is Tuesday through Sunday at 7pm, with matinees at 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Exceptions: there will be no 2pm performance on Saturday April 20, no performance on Tuesday May 14, and no 7pm performance on Sunday May 26.

Single tickets for Here There Are Blueberries begin at $50 and vary by performance date and time. $25 tickets will be available for the first two CHEAPTIX performances on April 17th and 18th. Tickets go on sale today, Wednesday February 28 at 1pm ET at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475.

In order to provide access to those in their surrounding community and those with income limitations, NYTW launched CHEAPTIX, an affordable ticket program. At the first two performances of every NYTW production, tickets are sold to the general public for just $25. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, online at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. Standard ticketing fees apply.

Additionally, a $25 day-of CHEAPTIX RUSH will be available for young people, seniors, artists and Lower East Side residents. Rush tickets are subject to availability and are sold cash-only, limit two per person. Proper identification is required for all rush tickets. Youth (ages 25 and under) and seniors (ages 65+) may present an ID indicating date-of-birth; Artists may present an ID and a program or union card; Lower East Side residents may present an ID that includes your address.

New York Theatre Workshop empowers visionary theatre-makers and brings their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and education and community engagement programs. We nurture pioneering new writers alongside powerhouse playwrights, engage inimitable genre-shaping directors, and support emerging artists in the earliest days of their careers. We've mounted over 150 productions from artists whose work has shaped our very idea of what theatre can be, including Jonathan Larson's Rent; Tony Kushner's Slavs! and Homebody/Kabul; Doug Wright's Quills; Claudia Shear's Blown Sideways Through Life and Dirty Blonde; Paul Rudnick's The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told and Valhalla; Martha Clarke's Vienna: Lusthaus; Will Power's The Seven and Fetch Clay, Make Man; Caryl Churchill's Mad Forest, Far Away, A Number and Love and Information; Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's Aftermath; Rick Elice's Peter and the Starcatcher; Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová and Enda Walsh's Once; David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus; Dael Orlandersmith's The Gimmick and Forever; Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me; Jeremy O. Harris's Slave Play; Kristina Wong's Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord; Aleshea Harris's On Sugarland; and eight acclaimed productions directed by Ivo van Hove. NYTW's productions have received a Pulitzer Prize, 25 Tony Awards, 2 Grammy Awards and numerous Obie, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards. NYTW is represented on Broadway with Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown, developed with and directed by Rachel Chavkin; and the Broadway engagement of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along, directed by Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson.

Alongside its artistic and community engagement activities, NYTW is engaged in the essential, sustained commitment of becoming an anti-racist organization in support and affirmation of Black people, Indigenous people and People of Color in its community. In June of 2020, NYTW published its Core Values statement and initial action and accountability steps. In an effort to provide greater transparency, NYTW shares progress updates, further commitments and next steps at nytw.org/accountability.