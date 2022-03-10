Kaaron Briscoe Announced as Associate Artistic Director of LCT3

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 has announced that Kaaron Briscoe has been named Associate Artistic Director of LCT3. LCT3 is dedicated to producing new work by the next generation of theater artists and bringing new audiences to Lincoln Center Theater.

André Bishop is Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater. Evan Cabnet is Artistic Director of LCT3.

As Associate Artistic Director of LCT3, Ms. Briscoe will work with Mr. Cabnet on the programming and development of new plays and musicals to be produced in the Claire Tow Theater.

Kaaron Briscoe is a New Orleans native with an MFA from the American Repertory Theater/Moscow Art Theatre/Institute for Advance Study at Harvard University. As a playwright her work has been featured by Project Y, Classical Theater of Harlem, Inviolet Theater, and others. She is a former member of Project Y's Playwriting Group. Her play, Tallahassee was a semi-finalist for the O'Neill Playwright's Conference. Kaaron is also an accomplished actor, having performed on stages in London and Moscow, as well as on screen. She often works with Little Lord and the Working Theater. She has directed for various organizations around New York, as well as the Playwright's Center in Minnesota. Kaaron was a 2015 fellow of Target Margin Theater's Institute and is a member of the 52nd Street Project.

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's is currently producing At The Wedding, a new play by Bryna Turner, directed by Jenna Worsham, which opens on Monday, March 21 at the Claire Tow Theater with an additional production scheduled for this summer, to be announced. Lincoln Center Theater's spring slate also includes a new production of Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth, directed by LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz, making her Broadway debut, beginning performances Friday, April 1 and opening on Monday, April 25 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater and a Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater production, to be announced.