Justin Sargent Is Joining A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS

Off-Broadway's hilariously irreverent new musical comedy; A Musical About Star Wars - or, Why Star Wars is the Greatest Thing in the History of the Galaxy, Much, Much Better than Star Trek, is excited to announce that Justin Sargent will be taking over the role of "Taylor" beginning Nov 15th.

A Musical About Star Wars is a show-within-a-show that celebrates not just the movies, but the fandom as well. A long time ago, in a galaxy far far away...a Staten Island Blockbuster Video to be exact...Two Star Wars fanatics, Scott and Taylor, write the most epic Star Wars musical ever. On their endless quest to perform it at Comic Con - a restraining order filed by Warwick Davis stands in their way - they have opted to perform it on the glamorous off-broadway stages instead! However, dark forces are looming over their production, and her name is Emily.

Justin Sargent's Broadway credits include Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark (Peter Parker/Spider Man), Rock of Ages (Drew), and Bonnie and Clyde, as well as appearing in Jesus Christ Super Star Live. But most importantly, and according to Justin himself, he is "A lifelong Star Wars fan who also worked at a Blockbuster in college...so basically this show is written about me. Somewhere, there is a tape of me singing John Williams themes (poorly) when I was around six years old, so I'm definitely ready to do the same in front of a live audience. May the fans be with me!"

Created by Tom D'Angora and written by D'Angora, Taylor Crousore, and Scott Richard Foster, the musical features an original score and lyrics by Billy Recce. The cast includes original stars Scott Richard Foster as "Scott" and Emily McNamara as "Emily", with Dylan Hartwell and Amy Hillner Larsen serving as understudies. The production is directed by Tom and Michael D'Angora, with choreography by Alex Ringler, costumes by Brendan McCann and William Bailey, lighting design by Lois Catanzaro, music direction by Ed Goldscheider, and stage managed by Brent Jones.

A Musical About Star Wars original cast album will be released by Broadway Records on Nov 8th.

A Musical About Star Wars plays at St. Luke's Theatre located at 308 W 46th St. The show plays Mon, Fri, Sat, at 8:15 and Sundays at 7:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased at St. Luke's box office, by calling 212-239-6200, or by visiting Telecharge.com.

Visit www.AMusicalAboutStarWars.com for further information.





