Justin McDevitt's Newest Play HAUNT ME To Receive A Reading At Theater For The New City

Starring: POLLY MCKIE, AKIKO AKITA, AIDAN MARTINEZ, DAVID MCDERMOTT, and TONY LEHMAN.

Sep. 8, 2021  

This Monday Theater for the New City and the New York Foundation for the Arts will present a reading of Justin McDevitt's newest play HAUNT ME.

A young man arrives without notice on an eccentric widow's doorstep. In a flash, she is Aunt Janet again and Ness, her estranged nephew (by choice), is returned to a home full of dark memories. But it's not just the past that haunts these two weathered souls, it's their exes. Their deceased beaus keep the air hot and heavy, no matter how toxic it may be... begging the question, if you could have a sip of the poison again- wouldn't you? Haunt Me is a meditation on grief, guilt, and desire.

Starring: Polly McKie, AKIKO AKITA, AIDAN MARTINEZ, DAVID MCDERMOTT, and TONY LEHMAN. Written by Justin McDevitt. Directed by Justin McDevitt & Thea K. Lammers.

Monday September 13th at 7pm. Theater for the New City. 155 1st Avenue.


