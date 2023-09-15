Just In Time For Halloween - DEATHTRAP Comes To International City Theatre

Just in time for Halloween, International City Theatre presents Deathtrap, the Tony-nominated, gasp-inducing comedy thriller by master of suspense Ira Levin (Rosemary's Baby, The Stepford Wives). Jamie Torcellini directs for a three-week run, October 20 through November 5. Two low-priced previews take place October 18 and October 19.



Sidney Bruhl is a playwright desperately in need of a hit. Just in time, a former student sends him the manuscript of his first play, a murder mystery called Deathtrap. Sidney smells a hit… but he's never been that fond of sharing credit.



Torcellini, who has previously directed The Legend of Georgia McBride, The Last Five Years, The Andrews Brothers and The 39 Steps for ICT, encouraged artistic director caryn desai [sic], to include Deathtrap as part of this year's season.



“I wanted to direct a piece that not only keeps me on the edge of my seat but makes me jump out of it,” he explains. “Deathtrap is a wonderfully crafted play with beautifully written characters that are multi-dimensional and full of surprises. The main draw is working with the actors to explore all the layers of these rich characters, while finding the thriller aspect intertwined with the dark comedy edge. That, and its sheer entertainment value.”



To that end, Torcellini has found the perfect cast. Geoffrey Lower stars as Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers who hasn't had a hit in way, way too long. Jill Remez plays his wife, Myra — who is willing to do whatever it takes to protect her husband's career. Coby Rogers is Sydney's former writing student, Clifford Anderson, who's written the script that has all the elements of a Broadway smash… the one Sydney would love to get his hands on. Michelle Holmes takes on the role of wacky neighborhood psychic Helga ten Dorp, with Patrick Vest as the Bruhl family lawyer (and amateur playwright) Porter Milgrim.



Deathtrap, which holds the record for longest-running comedy-thriller on Broadway, was described by Cue Magazine as “Two-thirds a thriller and one-third a devilishly clever comedy… Suspend your disbelief and be delighted. Scream a little, it's good for you.”



The ICT creative team includes set designer Fred Kinney, lighting designer Crystal R. Shomph, costume designer Kim DeShazo, sound designer Dave Mickey and prop designers Patty and Gordon Briles. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA. The production stage manager is Donna R. Parsons.



Deathtrap runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., October 20 through November 5. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 19 both at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (except August 25, opening night, for which tickets are $55 and include a post show reception), and $52 at Sunday matinees. Low-priced tickets to previews are $37.



International City Theatre is located in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center at 330 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802.



For more information and to purchase tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or go to www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.