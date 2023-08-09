Julia VanderVeen to Bring MY GRANDMOTHER'S EYEPATCH to The Kraine Theatre

A hilarious clown comedy running until August 15th.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

FRIGID New York will present a limited engagement of My Grandmother's Eyepatch, written and performed by Julia VanderVeen and directed by Isaac Kessler at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003).  Performances will take place on Thursday, September 14th at 7pm and Friday, September 15th at 7pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:475. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission. 

What happens when an idiot leads a memorial service for a long-deceased family member? In this off-the-wall-comedy, comedian, improvisor, and clown Julia VanderVeen leads the audience through wild stages of grief as she attempts to honor her long dead Grandmother. Winner of "Best of the Fest" Orlando Sentinel and "Best Solo Show-Comedy" Orlando Fringe 2023,“Best Solo Clown” and “EstroGenius” awards in the 2022 FRIGID Fringe Festival, My Grandmother’s Eyepatch absurdly examines what happens when a memorial service goes seriously wrong - helping us appreciate our own humanity.  

Julia VanderVeen (Writer/Performer) is a New York city based actor, clown, and teacher. Her one woman show, My Grandmother’s Eyepatch, has toured nationally and internationally, where it has been met with much acclaim. Julia has toured much of the globe performing, from Alaska to the Mediterranean, and has also been seen in your own home, selling dairy items on TV. She resides in New Jersey with her husband, her two cats, and her ambitious plant collection. www.juliavanderveen.com

Isaac Kessler (Director) has been performing, writing, and producing comedy for over 15 years. He is an internationally-acclaimed and multiple Canadian Comedy Award nominee (2012/14/15/19), nominated as Best Male Improviser in 2015. He is one half of the award winning improv/clown/sketch juggernaut 2-MAN NO-SHOW alongside his comedic soulmate Ken Hall. For the past 11 years, Isaac’s training has focused on Clown, Mask, Idiot Work, Bouffon, and LeCoq-based Physical Theatre with world-renowned instructors Philippe Gaulier, Paola Coletto, John Gilkey, Dr. Brown, and Aitor Basauri of Spymonkey fame. Please follow him on TikTok (@djmenorah) to see dumb fun stuff.

Aitor Basauri (Original Direction and Concept)  is an acclaimed teacher of clown and founding member of world-renowned Spymonkey. Directing credits include: Lily & Marlene for La Dinamica (Spain 2015); Looking for Duende for Teatro Entre Escombros (Spain 2015); Hondycops for Squadra Sua (Czech Republic 2015); Ferucchio Peru is Extraordinaire for Leebo Luby (UK 2015); Manifest Destiny (New York 2015). Director of physical comedy for Chichester Festival Theatre’s Mack & Mabel (2015) starring Michael Ball.

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc




