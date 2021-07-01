Joshua Turchin to Host THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW Virtual Benefit Concert To Support Surfside Building Collapse Victims

Joshua Turchin will host and accompany a special virtual concert of The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin this Friday, July 2 at 8pm (viewable through www.theearlynightshow.com) to support victims and families impacted by the Surfside Building Collapse.

As a South Florida native with many friends impacted by the Champlain Towers collapse, Joshua assembled a cast of Broadway and Off-Broadway performers with ties to South Florida, as well as local talent to come together to help those impacted by the tragedy. The cast includes: Fabi Aguirre (Broadway- On Your Feet, Les Miserables), Alexa Lasanta (The Sound of Music Broadway National Tour), Emily Jewel Hoder (Les Miserables Broadway National Tour), Preston C. Howell (The Voice), Ava-Riley Miles (Broadway- Doctor Zhivago, Evita), Arianna Pereira (School of Rock Broadway National Tour), Isabella Rose Sky (School of Rock Broadway National Tour), Jay Hendrix (Because of Winn Dixie/Goodspeed Musicals, National Tour of A Christmas Story), Vanessa Valentin (Artist Developer, Vocal Coach, and Owner of Rising Starz Performance Academy), Meg Frost, Mira Levinson, Maya Levinson, Dylan Tuccitto and Beatrice Taveras.

South Florida performers Mira and Maya Levinson were directly impacted by the tragedy, as several extended family members were residing in the collapsed portion of the tower. "In this unimaginable time of heartache, it's nearly impossible to find light in such darkness. Music has always given us comfort. We hope this brings comfort to others," said Mira and Maya Levinson.

There is no fee to watch or listen to the concert, but Turchin asks audience members to please consider a donation to the verified fundraisers to support those affected by the Surfside condo collapse: https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/surfside-condo-collapse-fundraisers.

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition is created, written, and accompanied by 14-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV, and Film performers.

At now 14-years-old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer and composer. He wrote the book, music, and lyrics of The Perfect Fit, a new musical about the lives and loves of musical theater adolescents which won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble recently at Tony-Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport's Rave Theater Festival. The Perfect Fit, the Musical: A Perfectly Distant Concert was recently live-streamed from Shubert Studios at New World Stages in NYC to rave reviews. He recently finished the run of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation as the youngest cast member in the show's 39-year history, and also performed alongside Peter Gallagher and Harvey Fierstein as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film Concert at The Hollywood Bowl. He performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts, and national voice-overs on his resume. He can also be seen in the upcoming season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the podcast series.