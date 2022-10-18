Josh Mostel and Richard Masur Join TWO JEWS TALKING Off-Broadway

There are two "new" Jews talking! Josh Mostel (My Favorite Year, The Boys Next Door) and Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, "Younger") will keep the conversation going in Ed. Weinberger's critically acclaimed Off-Broadway comedy Two Jews, Talking, directed by Dan Wackerman at Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street - between 9th & 10th Avenues). Beginning Friday, October 28th, Mr. Mostel will assume the role previously portrayed by Hal Linden whose final performance is Sunday, October 23rd, while Mr. Masur will play opposite Mr. Mostel in the role created by Bernie Kopell, who played his final performance this past Sunday, October 16th. A new block of tickets are on sale through January 15, 2023. For more information, visit www.twojewstalking.com.

Two Jews, Talking takes us on a hilarious romp through time! Two one-act plays bring Lou and Bud together in the Biblical past, and Phil and Marty together in contemporary Long Island. They philosophize about women, sex, food, the divine, and destiny in this tale of companionship and friendship. The show's humor evokes a sense of nostalgia for simpler times - when comedy was rooted in pure fun. Two Jews Talking was first presented as a staged reading at the Flat Rock Playhouse in North Carolina. All four performances at the 500-seat theatre were sold out.

The production features scenic, lighting and projection design by Harry Feiner, costume design by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, and sound design by Trevor Trotto. The Production Stage Manager is Jacqueline Perez. Casting by Carol Hanzel and Robin Carus.

Tickets are $79.50 and $119.00 and may be purchased through TeleCharge.com/(212) 239-6200.

Performances are Fridays at 7:00PM, Saturdays at 2:00PM and 7:00PM, and Sundays at 3:00PM.