Joe's Pub to Present AN INTIMATE AFFAIR WITH VIOLINIST EDWARD W. HARDY

Joe's Pub at The Public Theater will host this Pre-Valentine's Day concert on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 7 PM EST.

Joe's Pub will bring back Edward W. Hardy, founder and artistic director of the Omnipresent Music Festival, and acclaimed music director & pianist Drew Wutke, for a concert full of heartfelt music that ranges from Classical to Broadway music. This program includes music by William Grant Still, Pablo de Sarasate, Frédéric Chopin, and Hardy's original compositions and arrangements of Edith Piaf, Astor Piazzolla, Giacomo Puccini, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Queen.

As the composer, music director, and violinist of the smash hit Off-Broadway show THE WOODSMAN, Edward's show was a recipient of the 2016 Obie Award, and his album, The Woodsman (Original Off-Broadway Solo Recording), continues to be sold and streamed globally. Included in his extensive performance history, Edward has given special performances for 50 Cent, Nas, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Usher, Russell Westbrook, and Kehlani, and has shared the stage with famous artists such as Itzhak Perlman, Kygo, André De Shields, Damien Sneed, Regina Carter, Norm Lewis, Joshua Bell, John Blake Jr., and Mark O'Connor. Joe's Pub will allow audiences to experience Edward's talent in an intimate atmosphere for an evening of exquisite music.

"A man of many talents within the music world, Edward W. Hardy is an award-winning composer, music director, virtuoso violinist and violist living in Manhattan. A master in his craft, he possesses a natural skill in every aspect of his career, bringing musical compositions to life with his own signature flair" - Haute Living

"Edward W. Hardy, who composed the omnipresent music, plays the violin superbly." - The New York Times

Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10003, will host this concert on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 7 PM EST. Doors open at 6 PM EST, and tickets are on sale at https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2022/e/edward-w.-hardy/.