Joe's Pub and Greenwich House Music School Present Virtual UNCHARTED Series

The annual Uncharted concert series at Greenwich House Music School was cancelled in 2021, after it had been fully booked, but the program maintained its commitment to many of its artists and is bringing them back to the stage - in partnership with Joe's Pub - this spring.

Migguel Anggelo: A FIRST LOOK AT ENGLISH WITH AN ACCENT

Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8PM ET

Vocalist, dancer, and interdisciplinary artist Migguel Anggelo and his longtime Musical Director and collaborator Jaime Lozano will premiere an online glimpse into the development of their ambitious new project, English with an Accent (EwaA). EwaA will ultimately take the tripartite form of a dance-theater live performance, a series of short online films, and a musical album, but for this early and intimate show-and-tell, the artists will publicly premiere a fully-produced video presentation of the work, including several first drafts of the films and a number of final drafts of songs that were created during Anggelo's recent residency as a New York Presenters Consortium artist.

Shaina Taub: SONGS OF THE GREAT HILL

Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 8PM ET

Musical theater creator and performer, singer/songwriter Shaina Taub - most recently of the forthcoming Suffragist at The Public Theater and The Devil Wears Prada with composer Sir Elton John on Broadway - will debut Songs of the Great Hill, a collection of new music created during quarantine by Taub (vocals, piano, accordion) and presented with her friends and bandmates Mike Brun (bass/guitar), Hiroyuki Matsuura (drums), David Farrell Melton (keyboards/organ), and Kuhoo Verma and Sylver Wallace (backing vocals).

Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 8PM ET

Haig Papazian - the Lebanese-Armenian violinist, founding member of the influential band Mashrou' Leila, architect, and multi-disciplinary artist - will premiere selections from the first phase of his new solo work, Space Time Tuning Machine (STTM), a cross-disciplinary musical narrative exploring the multifaceted meanings of home. He is a founding member and violinist of Mashrou' Leila, the Lebanese band whose electro-pop anthems about political freedom, race, gender, and modern Arabic identity have challenged the status quo of the Middle-Eastern music industry.

Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 8PM ET

Singer/songwriter Zawadi Noël will join with collaborators Tatsuya Sakurai (guitar) and Bryn Bliska (keys) for the premiere of Inside Voice. Zawadi's music often takes the form of a fusion of dance synth, warm acoustic melodies, and soul-filled lyrics. When asked to define his music in a single word, Zawadi chooses "joy." The focus of his music and message is simple: to unite, to heal and strengthen, to celebrate.

Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 8PM ET

Trumpeter Riley Mulherkar - a founder of the acclaimed brass quartet The Westerlies and a regular collaborator with such luminaries as Wynton Marsalis, Anna Deavere Smith, Theo Bleckmann, and Alan Cumming - will share And Now. For this performance, Mulherkar will be premiering multiple songs from his forthcoming debut solo album, as well as new arrangements of works by George Gershwin and Hoagy Carmichael. He will be joined onstage by a combo that will include the producer of his new album, pianist Chris Pattishall.

Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 8PM ET

Trumpeter, vocalist, and Latin Grammy-award winning producer Linda Briceño premieres Present Sounds, a concert debuting a set of new folk, jazz, and Afro-Latin music in the guise of her frontwoman alter ego Ella Bric. The set will feature tracks from Briceño's as-yet-to-be-released debut album performed with her band, featuring Justin Goldner (bass, guitar), Jordan Peters (guitar), David Alastre (piano, vocals), Daniel Prim and Luisito Quintero (percussion), Gabriel Garo (flute), and special appearance by the vocalist and poet Andrea Tierra.

Now streaming, on demand!

the motown project is back by popular demand, after its success at the 2021 Under the Radar Festival. Musical traditions yearning for each other across race, class, and nation grace Alicia Hall Moran's meditation on the classic Motown songbook - a cinematic, movement-based aria fusing "Sugar Pie Honey Bunch" with Mozart, while Marvin Gaye's lyrical pathos finds solemnity in Purcell. Featuring Thomas Flippin (guitar and theorbo), Steven Herring (vocals), Barrington Lee (vocals), Raphael Fusco (piano) and, in the rhythm section, Jason Moran (piano), LaFrae Sci (drums), and Reggie Washington (bass). In collaboration with choreographer Amy Hall Garner, the motown project reimagines Motor City poetics in a study of desire and infatuation only soul and opera embodied by one chanteuse could endure.

All Battles Are Streaming Now!

New York City's favorite downtown musical extravaganza, Joe McGinty and The Loser's Lounge present the multiple-episode streaming series "The Battle of the One Hit Wonders," featuring hit songs from the '60s, '70s, and beyond! Each episode takes the concept of a "battle of the bands," but instead of "bands" it pits two classic songs by "one hit wonder" artists against each other. During each show's initial stream, YOU, the audience, will decide who wins, by commenting or "voting" for the "one hit wonder" that you love most. Tune in to each episode to find out which two classic "one hit wonder" songs Joe McGinty has selected for your listening pleasure, and as always don't forget to vote!