Joel Perez & Ana Villafañe to Host Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and Prospect Theater Company's NEW MUSICALS MIXTAPE

Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and Prospect Theater Company have revealed the full line-up of artists for New Musicals Mixtape, a first look at new musicals written by members of the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab’s Julia de Burgos Cohort.



Part of Prospect Theater Company’s IGNITE Concert Series, New Musicals Mixtapewill be presented on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 5:00pm and 8:00pm at Chelsea Factory (547 West 26th Street).



This 90-minute concert evening will be hosted by Broadway’s Joel Perez (Fun Home) and Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet) and features songs from six work-in-progress musicals, alongside interviews with the writing teams, providing insight to their creative process.



The concert will feature performances by Genesis Adelia Collado (Notes from Now), Cornelius Davis (Aladdin), Gabriela Gomez, Ishmael Gonzalez, Arturo Hernandez, Jade Jones (Vanities), Adelina Mitchell (Olney’s ASL The Music Man), Emiliano Morales, Ramone Nelson (MJ: The Musical), and Paloma de Vega.



The evening will be directed by Rebecca Aparicio and music directed by Angela Ortiz. Stage managers are Amanda Crystál and María de Barros, and Associate Producer is Julieta Gozalo-Michaud.



The program will feature songs from each new musical and interviews with each writing team in the cohort, discussing their project and process: Jessie Field and James Martinez Salem - Fat Girl Starving; Miranda Holliday, Reginald Bennett Jr., and Justin D. Cook - Brother; Rebecca Murillo - Harvest Of Empire; Nico Raimont - Como Correr: A Hip Pop Musical; SMJ, Maggie Marie Rodgers, and Rebecca Wahls- This Old Haunt; and Paloma de Vega - Next Door.



The band will include Paige Durr, Katty Mayorga, and Amanda Ruzza. The orchestrator and arranger for This Old Haunt is Dillon Feldman.



During Fall 2023, the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab hosted six teams of writers working on new musicals as part of their in-person Julia de Burgos Cohort. This program propels Latiné writers in their journey to further develop their shows, offering mentorship and support. Over the course of three months, the cohort met bi-weekly, facilitated by Rose Van Dyne and Amelia Johnson, creating a dynamic space for collaboration, creativity, and growth.



Now, in partnership with Prospect Theater Company’s IGNITE Concert Series, the Lab showcases each of the six shows that were developed in the cohort, introducing audiences to an exciting line-up of emerging Latiné writers and their projects!



Single tickets are $26.50 (price includes a $1.50/ticket fee) and may be obtained through online purchase at www.chelseafactory.org, www.latinemtlab.org, or www.ProspectTheater.org.



This concert is made possible in part by a project support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.



For more information, please visit www.ProspectTheater.org.





CAST & CREATIVE TEAM BIOS



Rebecca Aparicio (Director) is a New York based bilingual director and writer. Directing Credits include: Off-Broadway: Las Borinqueñas (Ensemble Studio Theatre, upcoming), Beastgirl (Kennedy Center, Helen Hayes nominated), Jardín Salvaje (Gala Hispanic Theatre), La Casa de la Laguna (Gala Hispanic Theatre), A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Santa Fe Playhouse), Jack and The Beanstalk (The A.R.T.), Sarita(Roundabout Theatre Refocus Reading Project). Fellowships include: Roundabout Theatre Inaugural Directing Cohort, MTC Directing Fellow, 2 SDC Observerships. Writing includes award-winning Pedro Pan (NYMF, Musical Theatre Factory,), The Garcia Sisters (Red Mountain Theatre), Monument (Prospect Theatre), and Salome vs. John (City Artists Corps Award). Artist-in-Residence Latinx Playwrights Circle. Board Member Rhinebeck Writer’s Retreat and Flea Theatre. Founding member of Magic Forest Theatre, creating new musical theatre for young audiences.



Angela Ortiz (Music Director) is a pianist, music director, arranger and composer. Most recently she has music directed concerts at Green Room 42, Ziegfeld Ballroom, and Teatro Latea. As professional pianist she has played onstage at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Central Park Summerstage, and the Blue Note Jazz Festival opening for artists like The Roots, Típica 73 and Tito Puente. As a composer her works have been featured on NPR, TimeOutNY and All About Jazz. She holds a B.Mus. from NYU, and studied latin/jazz piano at Berklee School of Music. She is also a member of the BMI Lehman-Engel Musical Theater Workshop.



Joel Perez (Host) is an award-winning actor and writer living in NYC. His acting work includes Fun Home (Broadway), Kiss My Aztec! (Hartford Stage), As You Like It (The Public Theater), and Sweet Charity (New Group; Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical). Film work includes tick, tick… Boom! (Netflix). TV work includes Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Prime), Jesus Christ Superstar Live! (NBC), and Odd Mom Out (Bravo). He wrote and stars in Beautiful, FL which premiers on Disney+ in 2023. Other writing includes Stir, a play commission from The Old Globe Theater which was developed at The Huntington Theatre and will premiere in 2024.



Ana Villafañe (Host) next makes her feature film debut starring as Alina Fernandez in Castro’s Daughter opposite James Franco. Onstage, she is set to star as Ava Gardner in Sinatra directed by Kathleen Marshall (West End, 2024). Broadway debut: originated the role of Gloria Estefan in the global hit musical On Your Feet (Theatre World Award, Drama League Award). Nina Rosario in the Kennedy Center’s In the Heights (2018). Earned a second Drama League Award for her critically acclaimed performance in MCC’s Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties (2019). Select TV: Dr. Valentina Castro on “New Amsterdam” (Netflix/NBC), KT on “Younger” (Darren Star/Paramount+). In 2021, Villafañe returned to Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago (Broadway re-opening cast). Named one of the New York Times’ “30 under 30” and honored by NHMC for trailblazing Latin representation in entertainment.



Genesis Adelia Collado (Performer) is a Dominican performer, voice actor, and Twitch Streamer based in NY. She made her Off-Broadway debut in Prospect’s Notes From Now, and performed in Broadway in the Park en México with Lance Horne. Genesis lent her voice to the musical audio drama The Doctor Is Dead, and joined Troy Anthony and Adrienne Maree Brown in To Feel A Thing: A Ritual For Emergence with OSF, which continued development in Amsterdam with the Holland Festival last summer.



Cornelius Davis (Performer) NYC Theatre/ Tours: Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Aladdin. Regional (Select): Broadway At Music Circus (Beautiful), FST (Something Rotten, Nigel), The Rev (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Arkansas Rep. (The Little Mermaid, Sebastian), Maltz Jupiter Theatre (Les Miserables). University of Central Florida, BFA in Musical Theatre. Upcoming: Walnut Street Theatre (Beautiful), Chain Theatre's One Act Festival (Ten Minutes, Please).



Gabriela “Gaby” Gomez (Performer) is an actress and singer-songwriter originally from Virginia Beach, VA. Favorite roles include Susan (Tick...Tick...BOOM), Princess Jasmine (Disney Cruise Line’s Aladdin), Vanessa (In the Heights), and Patricia (Slave Play). Her folk duo, Ella-Trick, just released their debut single, "Wildflowers" on all streaming platforms. Proud Elon MT Alum. Pantera/Murphy Agency.



Ishmael Gonzalez (Performer) is a Cuban-American artist born and raised in Miami, Florida. While studying at New World School of Arts, they have had the privilege of gracing The Kennedy Center stage performing as a Presidential Scholar of the Arts. Since graduating from UNC School of the Arts, they appeared on MAX’s Doom Patrol. They have starred in 29-hour readings for ¡Americano! The Musical and Llermo at MTC as well as numerous presentations with LMTL.



Arturo Hernandez (Performer) is a New York based actor from Austin, TX. His most recent credits include Linus on the National Tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas, Leon in the workshop of DOT, DOT, DOT (Theatreworks), Sunny U/S In the Heights (Arts Center), Travis in Footloose (Argyle Theatre). He is a graduate from the Cap21 Conservatory/Molloy University.



Jade Jones (Performer) (They/Them), recently seen in the Off-Broadway revival of Vanities, is known for their portrayal of Belle in Olney Theatre’s internationally-acclaimed production of Disney’s Beauty and The Beast. They were spotlighted on ABC 20/20’s 25th anniversary Cinderella reunion special alongside Billy Porter and have also been featured in Playbill, MSNBC, and People magazine. Jade has performed at the historic Howard Theater in Washington DC, Sony Hall in New York City, and most recently at The MUNY in St. Louis, as Mrs. Corry in Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins. Their music can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, and Soundcloud, under the moniker Litty Official.



Adelina Mitchell (Performer) Regional: MUNY: Legally Blonde, Sister Act. Olney Theatre Center: The Music Man (Biligual/ASL production - Helen Hayes nomination), A.D. 16. Signature Theatre: Rent, Gun & Powder, Into The Woods, Sweeney Todd. Round House Theatre: Quixote Nuevo.



Emiliano Morales (Performer) is a recent graduate from Texas State University with a BFA in Musical Theatre. He was most recently seen as Max in FPAC's production of Bright Star. A huge thank you to my family for always supporting me and helping me be where I am today. My infinite gratitude to Kaitlin Hopkins and Señor C.A. Rust. A huge thank you to everyone involved in this project.



Ramone Nelson (Performer) is a New York based artist who is ecstatic to be a part of this project! On Broadway, he recently appeared in the Original Company of MJ: The Musical. Other credits include Flick in Violet, Ren in Footloose, and Nicely-Nicely in Guys and Dolls. He holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Florida State University (GO NOLES!).



Paloma de Vega (Writer and Performer, Next Door) is a Spanish artist based in NYC. She wrote and directed the micro-musical Next Door, which was successfully produced in Miami and Madrid. She has performed many roles in NYC, Washington DC, and Florida, including Fame (Gala Theatre). The musical received Helen Hayes Awards for Best Musical and Best Ensemble (2020). Paloma is currently nominated by Broadway World regional awards as best supporting performance in La Valentia, Valor(Gala Theatre in Washington DC).





SHOW INFORMATION



BROTHER

Book and Lyrics by Miranda Holliday

Book and Lyrics by Reginald Bennett Jr.

Music by Justin D. Cook



Brother is a musical salute to the tragic untold Black history of the first desegregated US war, the Vietnam war. We follow two young Black soldiers named Hezzie and Thomas through the jungles of Vietnam as they navigate their yearning for acceptance, respect, purpose, and meaningful duty. Experience the musical soul of war and the human instinct to survive the hell in your mind.





FAT GIRL STARVING

Book and Lyrics by Jessie Field

Book and Music by James Martinez Salem



Cam is fat, but she’s finally found the road to recovery: starving! Oh. Wait. No, that’s no good. Fat Girl Starving follows Cam as she enrolls at an in-patient recovery center for Atypical Anorexia, where she meets Rachel, Elle, Ollie, and Arthur, and they connect as they begin their journey toward healthy relationships with eating, their bodies, and themselves. This darkly humorous pop-punk musical challenges societal conceptions around dieting and body size and unblinkingly asks the audience to examine its connection to the widely-accepted and overlooked stigma of fatphobia.





HARVEST OF EMPIRE

Music, Lyrics, and Book by Rebecca Murillo



Harvest of Empire follows the story of a curious young girl as she embarks on a self-guided journey to learn more about the history of Latino America to help her feel closer to her latino heritage. After opening a special book which brings the history to life through eight story tellers, however, she realizes the story she thought she would find couldn't be more different than the truth. This is a story that reminds us of the humanity that is sometimes stripped of immigrants and encourages audiences to look to their ancestors to find honor, strength, bravery, and unnerved hope in the face of fear.





COMO CORRER: A HIP-POP MUSICAL

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Nico Raimont



Como Correr is a romantic comedy about Tomi, a high school outcast who dreams of rap stardom yet is riddled with insecurity. Split between his dreams and a discouraging community, Tomi’s life is interrupted when handsome and free-thinking Camilo pulls up and awakens feelings Tomi has long ignored. Can love survive the dividing rise of BLM and MAGA? Is the world ready for gay rappers? Will they just kiss already!? Find out in the absurd 2016 of Como Correr: A Hip-Pop Musical!





THIS OLD HAUNT

Created by Maggie Marie Rodgers, Rebecca Wahls, and SMJ

Music and Lyrics by Maggie Marie Rodgers

Book and Additional Lyrics by SMJ

Additional Music and Orchestrations by Dillon Feldman



Penelope, Hetty, Selina, and Caroline reunite at their high school choir teacher's cabin in the woods, which she has left to the group in her will. A giant hole opens up in the floor, and relationships are tested as these four old friends slip in and out of time as they revisit their past selves in order to shape the future of their group.





NEXT DOOR - A Six Feet Apart Musical

Book, music, and lyrics by Paloma de Vega



Next Door is the story of two roommates living in New York City whose frenetic and speedy life abruptly comes to a pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown gives them the chance to really meet the person they share an apartment with -- while staying six feet apart. Sharing the struggles of immigrants in the Big Apple, these two strangers discover they have much more in common than they thought.





ABOUT THE LATINÉ MUSICAL THEATRE LAB

THE LATINÉ MUSICAL THEATRE LAB, LLC is a groundbreaking organization dedicated to developing and advocating for new Latiné-written musical theatre works. Celebrating the rich diversity within Latinidad, the Lab embraces the identities and works of Afro-Latinx, immigrants, those with indigenous roots, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The Lab offers comprehensive programs for new musical development and writer career advancement. Named after Julia de Burgos, the pioneer Puerto Rican and Afro-Caribbean poet, the Lab Cohort program provides a space for a small group of writers to refine their work in order to redefine the musical theatre industry.





ABOUT PROSPECT THEATER COMPANY



PROSPECT THEATER COMPANY is dedicated to fostering and showcasing today's new voices shaping tomorrow's musicals. Over two decades, the company has premiered almost 40 musicals in New York City, in addition to new plays and numerous re-inventions of classic works. Reflecting its investment in the future of the field, Prospect leads a variety of developmental initiatives: including an annual Musical Theater Lab for emerging writers, and the IGNITE Series of new musical theater in concert. In recognition of its enterprising and risk-taking new musical theater, the company has received an OBIE Award grant, and its role as a community anchor for emerging artists that strengthens the quality, diversity, and dynamism of American theater was honored by the American Theatre Wing. Most recently, Prospect produced the NYC premiere of Lizard Boy (2023) with book, music and lyrics by Justin Huertas, and the musical song-cycle Notes From Now – Songs of Resilience & Renewal (2022) featuring a lineup of newly-commissioned original songs created by 21 of today’s brightest musical theater writers.





ABOUT CHELSEA FACTORY



CHELSEA FACTORY exists to provide responsive partnership to NYC-based artists from historically excluded communities. Launched as a pop-up initiative in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chelsea Factory has quickly become an essential resource for artists, of all creative disciplines, at inflection points in their careers. We provide a range of support customized to our partners, including subsidized rehearsal and performance space, production support and mentorship, and free community programming. In today’s rapidly changing world, we are committed to invigorating an inclusive and sustainable arts sector that long outlasts Chelsea Factory’s physical infrastructure. To learn more, visit chelseafactory.org.

