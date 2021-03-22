Joe Gulla Will Perform At Dramatists Guild Event In Times Square

Playwright Joe Gulla, best known for his award-winning shows, The Bronx Queen, Garbo, Gay.Porn.Mafia, Sleeping With The Fish, and his sold-out engagements at Feinstein's/54 Below and Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, will be performing a selection his The Bronx Queen at "It Starts With A Word: Dramatists in Times Square" on the Red Steps in Times Square this Tuesday, March 23rd. This event is presented by The Dramatists Guild in association with the Times Square Alliance.

The Dramatists Guild states, "We are are amplifying the voices of our community in Times Square! As the closures and uncertainty the ongoing pandemic persist, this pop-up event celebrates the theater community as critical to the fabric of New York City and highlights the role of the writer in bringing important stories to life in the public consciousness."

"It Starts With A Word: Dramatists in Times Square" will feature noted writers work and serve as a reminder - in one of the world's most iconic places - that the plays and musicals of Broadway and beyond start with the dramatists and the written word."

Gulla says, "I'm a Native New Yorker! It's been devastating to see what the pandemic has wrought upon my beloved city, specifically Broadway and Off-Broadway! I am honored and thrilled to have this opportunity. It's honest! It's 'back to basics'! It'll help start the proverbial 'ball' rolling again! How wonderful to be part of an event bringing culture... theater!... back to Times Square!"

"I'll be performing a section from my play, The Bronx Queen. As I often say, 'I'm a simple, Bronx-born, gay guy... with a dream!" When I wrote this thing, I could never have imagined I would one day be performing it on the Red Steps of Times Square! That'll make for a pretty damn spectacular Tuesday!"

"It Starts With A Word: Dramatists in Times Square" will take place on the Red Steps in Times Square on Tuesday, March 23rd from 3 pm to 7 pm. Joe Gulla performs at the top of the 6 pm hour.

Photo Credit: Stephen Mihalchik