Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, and Cush Jumbo Star in New Audible Theatre Releases

The new releases are available from September 8.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, and Cush Jumbo Star in New Audible Theatre Releases

Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, has announced a new slate of six Audible Original theater titles, debuting exclusively on Audible on September 8, 2022. These releases continue to deliver the theater experience to a wider audience, through audio.

Mrs. Wickham, brought to life by actors Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) and Johnny Flynn (Emma), puts a spin on Jane Austen's classic novel Pride and Prejudice and takes an imagined look from the perspective of Elizabeth Bennet's younger sister, Lydia. Gilly Gilly, which reunites Olivier Award-nominated actress Cush Jumbo and Tony Award-nominated director Phyllida Lloyd following their acclaimed collaboration for Josephine and I, tells a haunting new story that explores the joys and complexities that exist between parents and children. Fade, by acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Tanya Saracho (Vida), touches on issues of class and race within the Latinx community and beyond, exploring the reality that rising status can't change who you are at your core. The Comedians, told through individual stand-up acts featuring Drew Droege and Gabe González, is a hilariously relatable modern queer love story. And finally, the slate includes two powerful one-woman shows previously performed live at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible's home for live entertainment in New York City: An Evening with Ali Stroker and An Evening with Amber Iman.

"Our Autumn slate exemplifies how Audible Theater brings together diverse talent in the theater community - all while providing access to dynamic theatrical original content for listeners," said Kate Navin, Head of Audible Theater. "The outstanding talent you'll hear transcend time periods-from the Jane Austen-era Mrs. Wickham to the multi-generational Gilly Gilly-to explore topics that are relevant to our modern world. With The Comedians and Fade, we are proud to have representation from the LGBTQIA and Latinx communities. For those who could not experience Ali Stroker and Amber Iman's live performances at Minetta Lane, they can now listen anywhere."

To listen to these new titles, visit Audible.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere Of MY ONLINESS Opens Tonight At New Ohio TheatreWorld Premiere Of MY ONLINESS Opens Tonight At New Ohio Theatre
September 7, 2022

One-Eighth Theater, New Ohio Theatre and IRT Theater's world premiere of MY ONLINESS opens tonight at New Ohio Theatre.
TRU to Host Community Gathering Via Zoom - Which Comes First: The Cast Album Or The Production? With Joe IconisTRU to Host Community Gathering Via Zoom - Which Comes First: The Cast Album Or The Production? With Joe Iconis
September 7, 2022

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.
Axis Theatre Company to Present New Adaptation of Henry James's WASHINGTON SQUARE in OctoberAxis Theatre Company to Present New Adaptation of Henry James's WASHINGTON SQUARE in October
September 7, 2022

Axis Theatre Company will present the return of Washington Square, a contemporary take on Henry James’s novel. Adapted and directed by Randy Sharp, the production features original music by Paul Carbonara, a cast of four, and is performed in the heart of Greenwich Village, a few blocks from the story’s 19th-century setting.
AUDITIONING FOR ETERNITY to Premiere at Theatre For The New City This MonthAUDITIONING FOR ETERNITY to Premiere at Theatre For The New City This Month
September 7, 2022

Playwrights Coni Koepfinger and Dan Carter will bring the afterlife to New York this month with Auditioning for Eternity, a new play about acceptance of life and what is to follow, September 23 - October 9.
PIMCOMEDY Extends Through Late November at the Actors Temple TheaterPIMCOMEDY Extends Through Late November at the Actors Temple Theater
September 7, 2022

PimComedy has been extended through the end of November at the Actors Temple Theater.  PimComedy Fashion Show is a story of darkeness to light. Finding joy and peace in dark times. Finding peace. Finding joy in hard times. Finding love in unexpected places.