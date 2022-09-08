Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, and Cush Jumbo Star in New Audible Theatre Releases

Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, has announced a new slate of six Audible Original theater titles, debuting exclusively on Audible on September 8, 2022. These releases continue to deliver the theater experience to a wider audience, through audio.

Mrs. Wickham, brought to life by actors Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) and Johnny Flynn (Emma), puts a spin on Jane Austen's classic novel Pride and Prejudice and takes an imagined look from the perspective of Elizabeth Bennet's younger sister, Lydia. Gilly Gilly, which reunites Olivier Award-nominated actress Cush Jumbo and Tony Award-nominated director Phyllida Lloyd following their acclaimed collaboration for Josephine and I, tells a haunting new story that explores the joys and complexities that exist between parents and children. Fade, by acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Tanya Saracho (Vida), touches on issues of class and race within the Latinx community and beyond, exploring the reality that rising status can't change who you are at your core. The Comedians, told through individual stand-up acts featuring Drew Droege and Gabe González, is a hilariously relatable modern queer love story. And finally, the slate includes two powerful one-woman shows previously performed live at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible's home for live entertainment in New York City: An Evening with Ali Stroker and An Evening with Amber Iman.

"Our Autumn slate exemplifies how Audible Theater brings together diverse talent in the theater community - all while providing access to dynamic theatrical original content for listeners," said Kate Navin, Head of Audible Theater. "The outstanding talent you'll hear transcend time periods-from the Jane Austen-era Mrs. Wickham to the multi-generational Gilly Gilly-to explore topics that are relevant to our modern world. With The Comedians and Fade, we are proud to have representation from the LGBTQIA and Latinx communities. For those who could not experience Ali Stroker and Amber Iman's live performances at Minetta Lane, they can now listen anywhere."

