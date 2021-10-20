Scott Hoying & Sara Mearns to Join Jessica Vosk's Solo Carnegie Hall Debut

Broadway star Jessica Vosk will make her solo Carnegie Hall debut with her new concert, My Golden Age, on Monday, November 8, at 8:00 PM. Directed by Tony Award-winner Warren Carlyle, My Golden Age is Vosk's homage to the likes of Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, Bette Midler, and other legendary voices. With help from special guests Kristin Chenoweth, Pentatonix's Scott Hoying, and New York City Ballet principal dancer Sara Mearns, Vosk will pay tribute to composers including Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Cohen - artists whom she credits with writing musical scores "like maps for my life." Audiences can also expect Vosk to premiere a few new never-before-heard songs, including "Sleep Walk," written by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Robert Lee Castleman and commissioned for Carnegie Hall specifically for Jessica and a song from a new Broadway-bound musical.

Vosk's path to Carnegie Hall wasn't exactly "Practice, Practice, Practice." She started her career in finance, and after quitting her steady job to pursue performing, she quickly went from understudy (in Bridges of Madison County) to ensemble (in Finding Neverland) to principal (in Fiddler on the Roof) to leading lady (in Wicked) before finding her way to Carnegie Hall.

To celebrate the occasion, one lucky fan will get to make their own Carnegie Hall debut for an on stage duet with Jessica. To enter, participants were asked to upload a 16-bar cut of their choosing to TikTok, while tagging @JessicaVosk and using the hashtags #VoskTok and #VoskyAtCarnegie. A winner will be chosen October 25 via Vosk's social media, from more than 200 entries.

"I have never been so honored in my life to set foot on the iconic Carnegie Hall stage," Vosk said. "To be given this opportunity is one that will never leave me, and one that will continue to humble me and remind me of what it has really taken to get here. I will share the stage with my dearest friends, most importantly in a room full of people I've been waiting to see for 18 months. I am tearfully happy to see you, you have no idea. And to be able to hold a contest and give someone their Carnegie Hall debut alongside mine? That's what it's all about! Dreams come true. I am so grateful."

Mary-Mitchell Campbell serves as Musical Director, conducting a thirteen piece band. Vosk's longtime friend and collaborator Zac Posen serves as the evening's creative consultant.

Tickets ($40 - $89) for My Golden Age are available at Carnegie Hall's website, the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800.

A limited number of seats, priced at $10, will be available day-of-concert beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 noon on Sunday until one hour before the performance or until supply lasts. These $10 tickets are available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at the Carnegie Hall Box Office only. There is a two-ticket limit per customer.

In addition a limited number of partial view (seats with obstructed or limited sight lines or restricted leg room) will be sold for 50% of the full price. For more information on this and other discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.

Please note: to support a safe reopening for in-person events and in accordance with the advice of medical and public health experts, all artists, visitors, and staff will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to enter Carnegie Hall. Currently, we are unable to welcome attendees under the age of 12 who are not fully vaccinated. While inside Carnegie Hall, all guests must wear a properly fitting mask over their nose and mouth except when eating or drinking in designated areas