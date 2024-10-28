Jessica B. Hill and Matthew Rauch to Star in THE DARK LADY at Red Bull Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Red Bull Theater's next Revelation Reading would be the New York Premiere of The Dark Lady by Jessica B. Hill, directed by Rodrigo Beilfuss. Hill is making her Off-Broadway debut opposite Matthew Rauch (Red Bull Theater’s The Duchess of Malfi - Actors Equity Award/Joe A. Callaway Award, The Revenger's Tragedy, Edward II, God's Spies, Antony and Cleopatra, The White Devil; Broadway: The Great Society, Junk, The Merchant of Venice, Prelude to a Kiss; TV: “Partner Track” - Netflix; “Banshee” - Cinemax; “Blue Bloods” - CBS). With live music composed & performed by George Bajer-Koulack.



"New York audiences are in for a treat with this remarkable play. A leading lady at Canada's Stratford Shakespeare Festival, Jessica B. Hill has also wowed audiences as an playwright. This play is particularly meaningful for audiences who are interested in Shakespeare and his contemporaries, and the tantalizing real life story of Emilia Bassano, considered by many to be the "dark lady" of Shakespeare's sonnets. Joining Rebecca to play the role of Shakespeare in this romantic drama is the one and only Matthew Rauch, who we are thrilled to welcome back to the Red Bull stage! You will be glad to be with us to witness these two powerful performers explore this remarkably poignant and moving play,” said Red Bull Theater’s Founder & Artistic Director Jesse Berger.

What if all the women in Shakespeare's plays were based on the love of his life? What if she happened to be a writer herself? Enter Emilia Bassano: trilingual, multiracial, and the possible 'Dark Lady' of Shakespeare's sonnets. When Emilia meets Will, it's a meeting of minds that sets their hearts and pens ablaze. But while Emilia struggles to leave her creative legacy, she's also watching their love and art slowly turn Will into Shakespeare.

The live in-person performance at Sheen Center Shiner Theatre will premiere for one-night-only on Monday, November 18th at 7:30 PM. For tickets and more information, visit redbulltheater.com/the-dark-lady.

