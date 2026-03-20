Jesse Malin's SILVER MANHATTAN Extends Off-Broadway Run

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to popular demand, Silver Manhattan by world-renowned singer-songwriter Jesse Malin has added additional limited performances thru April 19. Silver Manhattan is now playing five nights a week at the Bowery Palace in New York City, a new 100-seat theater and live music venue, located at the historic 327 Bowery.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster. Silver Manhattan runs 90 minutes, and performances are scheduled for Wednesday - Saturday at 8:00PM and Sunday at 7:00PM. Limited tickets are still available for March 23 - 29.

Written by Jesse Malin and Lauren Ludwig, Silver Manhattan is produced by Tony-nominated ArKtype / Tommy Kriegsmann (Under the Radar, Illinoise) and David Bason, directed by Ellie Heyman, with music direction by the Tony-nominated Justin Craig (Stereophonic), and Derek Cruz. Special guests often join Jesse for the encore, and recent nights have seen Butch Walker, Adam Weiner, John Gallagher Jr., Lenny Kaye, and The Hold Steady .

“Silver Manhattan is the most personal thing I've ever done on stage,” says Malin. “I want to run it in a smaller theater, and look into the eyes of everyone in the room. I have so much history on the Bowery—I played CBGB's as a kid, and grew up in the neighborhood. My grandfather sold liquor to the bars up and down the Bowery. It's nice to go back to the scene of the crime. There are a lot of beautiful ghosts and spirits on this sacred ground.”

Silver Manhattan is a theatrical piece starring Jesse Malin (backed by his full band) that tells the coming-of-age story of a young kid from a broken home who found life in the streets of New York City. In 2023, Malin suffered a rare spinal stroke that left him paralyzed from the waist down. This play is his love letter to New York, powering his comeback against all odds.

“Survival is a creative act,” says Jesse, whose music has always been about rebirth and redemption, from his teenage years in the early 80s pioneering hardcore band Heart Attack, to fronting D Generation in the 90s. As a solo artist, Jesse grew a rabid following—his songs have been covered by Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams, Bleachers, Billie Joe Amstrong, and Elvis Costello, to name a few.

Working odd jobs as a teenager to support his family after his mother dies, Jesse meets artists, poets, hustlers and a myriad of beautiful characters. Along the way, they become his community. Their lives and stories become the heart of his songs. As he continues to work on his recovery, Malin pushes the boundaries of his current limitations on stage.

“In 2023, before my accident, I was on this huge tour. Since I was 12, that's how I made my living—traveling from city to city on this pirate ship, with my band, this gang,” says Malin. “Out of necessity, I created Silver Manhattan, a way I could bring the world to me. Come into my neighborhood, to my New York. Music has always been the best medicine.”

In December 2024 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, Jesse made a celebrated return to the stage, with two of the largest headlining shows of his career.

A lifelong producer of benefit concerts for social justice and friends in need, Malin's community rallied around him for Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin, a remarkable triple-vinyl tribute record featuring a murderers row of musicians. All proceeds help cover Malin's healthcare.