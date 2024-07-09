Jes Tom, Angelica Ross & Peppermint to Star in Cecilia Gentili's RED INK at Rattlestick Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breaking the Binary Theatre, Nic Cory, Tony Award-winner Sara Ramírez, Ianne Fields Stewart, Rattlestick Theater, and Killer Films will present Cecilia Gentili’s Red Ink, directed by Nic Cory (Buyer & Cellar). The production will begin performances on Tuesday July 30 for a limited run through Sunday August 18 at Rattlestick Theater (224 Waverly Pl, New York, NY 10014). 100% of the profits made on this run of Red Ink will be donated to causes close to Gentili’s heart.

Tickets are available now at btb-nyc.com/red-ink.



Performing the solo show in rotation, Red Ink will be led by Jes Tom (“Life & Beth”) from Tuesday, July 30 through Sunday, August 4, Angelica Ross (“Pose”) from Tuesday, August 6 through Sunday, August 11, and Peppermint (“Survival of the Thickest”) from Tuesday, August 13 through Sunday, August 18. All three actors will perform with a script in hand in tribute to Gentili.



The all-trans and queer creative team for Red Ink will include an original score by two-time Grammy Award winner Andrew Yee (she/her, Carmen), lighting design by Adam Honoré (he/him, I Can Get It For You Wholesale), projection design by Sasha Velour (she/they, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”), costume design by Gogo Graham (she). Flower Rios (she) will serve as the Associate Producer and Joseph Frederick Allen (he/him) will serve as the Associate Director/Producer. Oscar Diaz (they/them) is the piece’s Original Creative Director.



While Cecilia Gentili was an atheist, God won't give up on her. Unfortunately, neither will the Devil. In Red Ink, the “Pose” star navigated the hilarity of growing up in rural Argentina during the 19(redacted)s. Part stand-up, part camp and (almost) all true, Red Ink is a night of unforgettable stories about searching for faith while trans.



“Cecilia was a generous, hilarious and singular talent who brought joy to everyone she met,” said Cory. “Developing Red Ink with her was the most fulfilling and happiest artistic experience I’ve ever had. I am thrilled to be partnering with George, Sara, Ianne, Rattlestick and Killer Films — along with a truly exceptional cast — to make sure her unforgettable stories live on.”



“Cecilia Gentili’s Red Ink marks Breaking the Binary Theatre’s Off-Broadway producorial debut,” Strus added. “Since her passing on February 6, Cecilia has continued to watch over many of us in spirit, and it is a great gift and honor to keep this work alive in tribute to her.”



Ramírez said, “Red Ink is Cecilia Gentili’s invitation to tell the truth on one’s self with style, dignity and a wicked sense of humor. This is an invitation to continue uplifting Cecilia’s life and legacy, so we can experience her words through some of our own community’s beloved truth and connect over our shared humanity.”



The performance schedule for Red Ink is as follows: Tuesdays – Sundays at 7:00PM. Masks will be required at all Wednesday performances. Following every performance on Wednesday and Friday, there will be a facilitated conversation with community partners to be announced at a later date. ASL interpretation will be provided at every Thursday performance. Every Saturday, audiences are encouraged to stay after the show for a post-show performance led by a trans artist.



Tickets begin at $20 and are now on sale. Breaking the Binary Theatre will offer a limited number of complimentary tickets for transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) artists. For more information, please visit: btb-nyc.com/red-ink.



Later this fall, Playwrights Horizons will present In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot by Sarah Mantell in association with Breaking the Binary Theatre. Additionally, Playwrights Horizons will host the third annual Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival in October. Dates and other information will be announced at a later date.



