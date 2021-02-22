Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jermaine Heredia, Christiane Noll, David A. Gregory, and More Join The Reading Series' NEXT FALL

The reading will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Feb. 22, 2021  

Jermaine Heredia, Christiane Noll, David A. Gregory, and More Join The Reading Series' NEXT FALL

The Reading Series, a new virtual benefit series, has announced the next production in their lineup with Geoffrey Nauffts' Tony-nominated play NEXT FALL, benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Directed by Alison Tanney ("The Theatre Enthusiast Podcast"), the live reading will star Tony Award winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia (Rent; La Cage Aux Folles) as Adam, Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll (Ragtime; Jekyll & Hyde) as Arlene, "One Life To Live" star David A. Gregory as Luke, Brandon Contreras (Almost Famous; In The Heights) as Brandon, Erin S. Leddy (Ghostlight; Crossroads) as Holly, and Rob Carroll (Black Mass) as Butch.

This is the fourth benefit reading for The Reading Series, having previously produced SOME GIRLS(S) with Nicholas Belton, Kate Rockwell, Samantha Pauly, Rema Webb, and Koko Marshall, RABBIT HOLE with Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mary Testa, Jawan M. Jackson, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Lauren Molina, and REASONS TO BE PRETTY with Andrew Kober, Jessica Vosk, Janine DiVita, and Kahlil Garcia. The Reading Series is produced by Kerrie Bond with Tim Realbuto serving as Artistic Coordinator.

NEXT FALL is about two gay men in a committed relationship with a twist, with one, Luke, being devoutly religious and the other, Adam, an atheist. The play revolves around their five-year relationship and how they make it work despite their differences. However, when an accident changes everything, Adam must turn to Luke's family for support and answers.

The reading will take place on Friday, February 26th at 8:00 pm ET. The live stream is free to watch, but a donation to BC/EFA is suggested. Please visit www.TheReadingSeries.org for more information.


