Jeremy Shamos, Crystal Finn and More to Star in ANON: a tempest at our kitchen table at MCC Theater

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MCC Theater has revealed the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere of ANON: a tempest at our kitchen table by Anne Washburn (Mr. Burns, a post-electric play) and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane). ANON is the first show in MCC’s 40th Anniversary Season.

ANON will begin previews on Friday September 25, with a company celebration performance on Tuesday October 13, opening night set for Wednesday October 14, and a limited run through Sunday November 1, 2026 at the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

The cast of ANON will include Jeff Biehl (The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire), Crystal Finn (Cold War Choir Practice), Andrew Garman (The Holdovers), Izabel Mar (Family), and Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos (Clybourne Park).

ANON will feature Scenic Design by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee dots (The Rocky Horror Show), Costume Design by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Brenda Abbandandolo (Good Night, and Good Luck), Lighting Design by Obie Award winner Cha See (Trophy Boys), Sound Design by Obie Award winner Tei Blow (Rheology), Projection Design by Obie Award winner Jared Mezzocchi (Vietgone), and Props Supervision by Andrew Diaz (Table 17). Katie Girardot (My Joy Is Heavy) will serve as the Production Stage Manager, Nicole Johnson / Harriet Tubman Effect is the DEI Consultant, and Casting is by The Telsey Office.

When a gay pride flag is unfurled across the street from Jeanie, an increasingly online TikToker in a suburb in Texas, two seemingly different households...freak out. How well do you know the people you live among, and with, in an America where the line between fantasy and reality has become increasingly optional?

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