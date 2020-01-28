Jen Sandler Is Named New York Theatre Barn's Associate Artistic Director

New York Theatre Barn has announced that it has named Jen Sandler as its Associate Artistic Director. Now in its 13th season, New York Theatre Barn serves as a home for new musicals during incubation.

Jen Sandler has been collaborating with Artistic Director Joe Barros on programming for the 2020 season and serves as the executive producer of the New Works Series, the company's signature series. Sandler is a creative producer based in New York City who recently co-produced Joe Iconis' Broadway Bounty Hunter at the Greenwich House Theater. She also serves as an Original Programming Producer at Feinstein's/54 Below. Previously, Sandler has worked on Penn and Teller on Broadway as well as at prominent theatre companies such as Playwrights Horizons, Primary Stages and MCC Theater.

"Jen's passion and enthusiasm for the development of new musicals is infectious," said Artistic Director Joe Barros. "We are thrilled to have her on board because she has her finger on the pulse of new stories and unique storytellers . I am excited and grateful to be collaborating with Jen Sandler."

New York Theatre Barn is a non-profit theatre company that has served as a home for new musicals during incubation since 2007. The company incubates original musicals that tell untold stories, challenging audiences through provocative, innovative, and diverse storytelling. Theatre Barn explores all aspects of storytelling in front of live audiences to discover what will enable a show to become a transformative theatrical experience before it is fully produced. The company has been instrumental in the development of Adam Gwon's Ordinary Days, Sam's Room, The Belle of Tombstone, Small Town Story, The Boy Who Danced On Air, Eastbound and more. For more information, visit: www.nytheatrebarn.org.





