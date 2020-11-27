Jen Lilley Kicks Off The Holidays On The BREAK A BAT! Podcast

Jen Lilley joins episode 61 of Break a Bat! Lilley brings some good vibes to the Batter's Box as they kick off the holiday season, as her newest film USS Christmas premieres this Saturday at 10/9c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

You can listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

In conjunction with the film in which she stars, she's also created a wonderful new initiative titled Operation: Christmas is not Cancelled, benefitting both Toys for Tots and military families. You can find more info online at www.christmasisnotcancelled.com and win the ultimate Christmas for you and your family, all while helping those in need.

This free-flowing conversation was filled with so many laughs, as Lilley and host Al Malafronte chatted about anything from her days as a soap star on General Hospital and Days of Our Lives to high school rebellion to excessive rice purchases at the beginning of the pandemic. On the baseball front, there's even a brief history lesson on The Curse of the Bambino. Despite everything that's gone on in 2020, Lilley has truly had a banner year as an actress, parent, and even as a musician, having just released her first full solo album Hindsight this fall. Jen Lilley is the good stuff in show business, and that very much shines through in this episode.

