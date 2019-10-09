Jeff Riberdy's MODEL RECALL Plays 10th Annual United Solo Festival

Jeff Riberdy's "Model Recall" will play the 10th Annual United Solo Festival held at New York City's Theatre Row. This World Premiere production of Riberdy's work takes place on October 10, 2019.

Written and performed by Jeff Riberdy, "Model Recall" is billed as a "(re)collection of stories... fun, funny, serious and poignant. Actor/model Jeff Riberdy shares his journey from his upbringing in Killeen, Texas, to the runways, magazine shoots, and Off-Broadway stage lights of New York City."

Riberdy states, "The show was created as a theater piece, but it turned out to be a "wake up call". It galvanized me to move forward in my life! I've worked hard to find my way in the acting industry, so hard that I lost my way in my own life! I started to lose touch with important truths about who I really am. My play is an open book... a journal to myself and a reckoning with an industry that had a huge part in shaping me!"

Riberdy is best known for his work in Off-Broadway's "Devil BoysFrom Beyond". He has trained at William Esper Studios. This Spring, Jeff will perform in "Macbeth", his first Shakespeare production.

"Model Recall" is directed by Joe Gulla.

Tickets for "Model Recall" can be purchased by calling Telecharge at (212) 239-6200 or visiting Telecharge.com. Theatre Row is located at 410 W. 42nd Street.





