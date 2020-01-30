Jasai Chase-Owens, Sharlene Cruz and More to Star in New York Theatre Workshop's SANCTUARY CITY

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) (Artistic Director James C. Nicola and Managing Director Jeremy Blocker) announced today casting for Sanctuary City by Pulitzer Prize winner, NYTW Usual Suspect and former 2050 Fellow Martyna Majok (Cost of Living, queens), directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Summer and Smoke). Sanctuary City will begin previews on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014), and is set to open on Tuesday, March 24, for a limited run through Sunday, April 12, 2020.

The cast of Sanctuary City will include Jasai Chase-Owens (The Tempest) as B, Sharlene Cruz (Mac Beth) as G and Austin Smith (Hamilton) as Henry.

Sanctuary City will feature scenic & costume design by Tom Scutt (Les Liasons Dangereuses), lighting design by Obie Award winner Isabella Byrd (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire), and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire). Merrick A.B. Williams (I Understand Everything Better) will serve as stage manager.

DREAMers. Love(r)s. Life-long friends. Negotiating the promise of safety and the weight of responsibility, they'll fight like hell to establish a place for themselves and each other in America. 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner, NYTW Usual Suspect and former 2050 Fellow Martyna Majok bring us an unforgettable story that asks what we're willing to sacrifice for someone we love. Rebecca Frecknall, director of the 2019 Olivier Award-winning Summer and Smoke, helms the production.

Single tickets for Sanctuary City will start at $30 and vary by performance date and time. $25 tickets are available for the first two CHEAPTIX performances on March 4th and 5th.

In order to provide access to those in their surrounding community and those with income limitations, NYTW launched CHEAPTIX, an affordable ticket program. At the first two performances of every NYTW production, tickets are sold to the general public for just $25. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, online at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. Standard ticketing fees apply.

Additionally, a $25 day-of CHEAPTIX RUSH will be available for young people, seniors, artists and Lower East Side residents. Rush tickets are subject to availability and are sold cash-only, limit two per person. Proper identification is required for all rush tickets. Youth (ages 25 and under) and seniors (ages 65+) may present an ID indicating date-of-birth; Artists may present an ID and a program or union card; Lower East Side residents may present an ID that includes your address.

The performance schedule for Sanctuary City is as follows: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, Sunday at 2pm & 7pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance on Saturday, March 7 at 2pm; Tuesday, March 24; and Sunday April 5 at 7pm.

Sanctuary City will be performed at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street, NY, NY 10014). Presented by Special Arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation.





